Feed My Sheep food drive continues through Thursday

Can you help Somerset First Church of the Nazarene provide meals for those who need it most?
Feed My Sheep, the church's nonprofit organization, currently serves free meals every Friday as well as two Saturdays each month. Administrative Assistant Greta Roberts estimates that more than 200 people come downtown for a warm meal each time. That's more than 1,200 meals per month.
"Feed My Sheep is growing and with that growth poses the need for more food to use," Roberts said.
To help out, the organization is holding a community food drive through Thursday, March 5. To donate, bring your nonperishable food items to South Kentucky RECC (200 Electric Avenue in Somerset off Parkers Mill Road). An employee will in turn give you an entry form for each item that you bring in -- making you eligible to win a brand new 43-inch Samsung 4k UHD Smart TV.
The drawing for the TV will be done on Friday at South Kentucky RECC.
"Feed My Sheep Ministry would like to publicly thank South Kentucky RECC, WYKY 106.1 and Danny Ashlock of Anthem Insurance for sponsoring a community food drive for the ministry," Roberts stated.
