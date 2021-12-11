The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Ferguson Code Enforcement Officer Darrick Jones with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance. The award is part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
"Our cities are essential to shaping the future of Kentucky," said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. "The KLC COTC program aims to ensure the local leaders managing our cities have the most up-to-date knowledge and information needed to lead their communities. This award is a testament of municipal service and dedication."
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
