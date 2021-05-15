Pulaski County FFA Members Haggan Bishop, Aiden Vanhooser, Amanda Anderson, and Braden Tilley entered their proficiencies into the Lake Cumberland Regional contest. These proficiencies were based on their SAE(supervised agricultural experience) projects.
Bishop received Superior First for his Agricultural Communications Proficiency. His SAE is about educating and helping others with hunting and fishing. He makes videos that teach people how to catch fish and identify good fishing areas. Haggan also makes education videos about deer and turkey hunting. He talks about hunting seasons, looking for signs, tracking methods, and population control. Haggan posts these videos on Youtube and other social media platforms. Many people enjoy watching the videos of his hunting and fishing experiences. He also films some of his friends and community members. This SAE has allowed him to make new connections with people that share his interests.
Vanhooser received Superior First for his Diversified Agricultural Production Proficiency. He tends to 50 ewe sheep, 3 rams, and their offspring. Aiden checks these sheep twice daily and feeds them in the evenings. He also helps his boss with any medical issues that may arise. When the time comes, Aiden weans the lambs and tags them so they can be identified properly. He is also responsible for attending to any and all maintenance of farm equipment alongside his boss. During hay season Aiden cuts, rakes, fluffs, and bales hay. When it is needed, he also transports and delivers this hay to customers.
Anderson received Superior Third for her Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency. Cattle have always been a huge part of her family and she always knew her life would somehow be intertwined with this industry. Her first heifer was given to her by her dad. Amanda has grown her herd to 6 head of cattle. This calving season she is part owner of a new Hereford bull, which she expects to provide good calves.
Tilley received Superior Third in his Ag Sales Placement Proficiency. He worked at Paul's Discount where he has gained experience in sales of hardware for agricultural, home and industrial use. When he moved on to Science Hill Feed Mill, his work experience was with livestock feedstuff. He is responsible for bagging, sewing, stacking, and mixing some of the feed. Braden has learned to communicate more effectively and develop skills for overcoming adversity in the workplace with peers and customers.
Pulaski County FFA Members Lucas Wheeldon, Rebecca Grimsley, Trinity Johnson, Kayelee Garris, Henry Tomlinson, Riley Pierce, Emma Wright, and Amanda Anderson participated in the Lake Cumberland Regional Impromptu Speaking contest. Each student gave a 3-5 minute speech pertaining to their topics. All contestants submitted videos for the first round and then the top 4 in each category competed live via google meet. The competition was held virtually on March 30.
The members listed below moved on to the live round of the competition. Amanda Anderson received Superior in Beef, Henry Tomlison received Superior 2nd in Aquaculture, Lucas Wheeldon received Superior 3rd in Poultry, Riley Pierce received Superior 3rd in Sheep/Goat, Rebecca Grimsley received Superior 2nd in Small Animal, and Emma Wright received Superior 2nd in Swine Impromptu. Rebecca Grimsley and Emma Wright will move onto the Kentucky FFA State Impromptu Competition at the end of May.
