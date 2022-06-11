Fiber important for overall health

Don't forget to shop at our local Lake Cumberland Farmers Market that is opened each Saturday in downtown Somerset. Other certified Farm Markets in Pulaski County can be found at the following website Certified Farm Markets-Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Sometimes it is difficult to find fiber-rich foods without tons of added sugars or sodium. Adult women need about twenty-five grams of fiber daily, while men require forty grams of dietary fiber per day for overall health. Diets high in fiber are linked with a lower risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and certain types of cancer, such as pancreatic cancer. Fiber is also beneficial in keeping our gut microbiome healthy as well as aiding in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
While trying to make fiber intake convenient and tasty, food manufacturers often add unwanted ingredients, including sugar and sodium. We know that oatmeal is an excellent source of fiber, but our convenient instant oatmeal packet includes three teaspoons of added sugar and 200 mg of sodium. So, if you are an oatmeal eater, take the time to prepare your own oatmeal.
Similarly, while you can seize six grams of fiber in a serving of frosted shredded wheat, you will also get three teaspoons of sugar in your breakfast. Fiber-enhanced and/or protein bars are often seen as nutritious but can be like candy bars in disguise. Most bars contain at least 2 to 4 teaspoons of added sugar as well as saturated fat.
Salads can add more fiber to your diet, but bottled dressings may contain up to 300 mg of sodium per serving. So how can you get more fiber in your diet with less sugar, salt, and fat
Read the label. Every four grams of added sugar equates to one teaspoon. Look for products with five grams of sugar or less per serving.
Make your own oatmeal. Choose rolled oats without added sugar. A ½ cup serving takes 2 minutes to cook in the microwave. Season with vanilla, ginger, and cinnamon.
Use low-sodium versions of your favorite condiments like soy sauce and ketchup.
Choose no salt-added canned goods or frozen veggies.
Add beans to your salad instead of lunch meat. Beans add fiber and protein without extra sodium.
Mix half of a serving of frosted shredded wheat with half of a serving of plain shredded wheat. You will get all that great fiber but just half the sugar.
Skip the packaged noodles with seasoning packets and try soba noodles instead. These cook in 4 minutes and can be seasoned with green onions, low sodium soy sauce, and ginger.
Make your own energy bars with oats, peanut butter, and dried fruit.
Whisk together apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and a dash of Dijon mustard. Dressing. Done.
Enjoy seasonal or frozen fruit for dessert or a snack.
Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, is a registered dietitian and owner of Sound Bites Nutrition in Cincinnati. She shares her clinical, culinary, and community nutrition knowledge through cooking demos, teaching, and freelance writing. Lisa is a regular contributor to Food and Health Communications and Today's Dietitian and is the author of the Healing Gout Cookbook, Complete Thyroid Cookbook, and Heart Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. Her line of food pun merchandise, Lettuce beet hunger, supports those suffering food insecurity in Cincinnati. For more information, visit her website: https://soundbitesnutrition.com/
You can find garden fresh strawberries at the Farmers Market and other Farm sites in the county. You and your children will enjoy this easy strawberry recipe.
Frozen Strawberry Sorbet
1 pound of fresh strawberries
¼ cup of honey
Wash, hull, and halve the strawberries. Place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and freeze until hardened.
When frozen, add the strawberries to a blender or food processor; top with the honey. Process until evenly blended. Transfer to a loaf pan and freeze until firm. (You can substitute frozen strawberries for the fresh strawberries. You may need to allow them to soften slightly before putting them into the blender.) This will make 4- ½ cup servings.
