Fire blight is a highly destructive disease of apple and pear that can occur in commercial orchards and home plantings. Many trees and shrubs in the rose family are also susceptible to this disease, including callery pear, contoneaster, crabapple, hawthorn, serviceberry, rose, and firethorn.
Fire blight can cause severe damage in a very short period of time. Because precise conditions are needed for infection, disease appearance is erratic from year to year.
Blossom and Spur Blights - The earliest disease symptoms are observed on infected spurs when the bases of individual flowers wilt and darken. As blooms collapse, infection spreads rapidly into other flowers in the cluster, causing the entire spur to wilt suddenly and die. Diseased tissue usually remains attached to the tree.
Cankers - Infections frequently spread from blossoms to supporting spurs and branches, resulting in stem lesions or cankers. Fire blight cankers appear shrunken with a dark brown to purple color. As cankers increase in size, they can girdle stems or branches resulting in dead tissue above the infection sites.
Shoot Blight - Bacterial cells can build up during the blossom and spur blight phases of fire blight and infect the rapidly growing shoots. Blighted shoots wilt from the tip and develop a crook or bend at the growing point, commonly referred to as 'shepherd's crook' (see pictures). This phase occurs after bloom.
The cause of the disease is a bacterium and survives from one year to the next at the margins of branch and trunk cankers. In most years, fire blight begins during the bloom period when conditions are favorable (warm and wet).
The key to control is prevention of flower infection. Once flowers are infected, they serve as a source of inoculum for the rest of the tree.
Resistant cultivars - While few cultivars of apple, pear, and ornamentals are immune to fire blight, some cultivars are more resistant or tolerant than others. Whenever possible, plant resistant cultivars and/or resistant cultivar/rootstock combinations. Call our office for more information on these cultivars.
Cultural Practices - the following cultural practices will help manage fire blight:
Avoid any practice that stimulates rapid tree growth; young, succulent tissue is susceptible to infection
Fertilization, especially nitrogen, should be adequate for tree health without promoting rapid growth and prolonged succulence
Prune trees to improve air circulation and to promote rapid drying of foliage.
Pruning Infected Tissue - Pruning can play a very important role in managing fire blight. However, pruning while the disease is active is NOT recommended since pruners can effectively spread the disease. Pruning during dormancy is highly recommended.
All infected branches should be removed.
Blighted twigs should be pruned at least 6 to 8 inches below cankers or infected areas.
Any prunings should be burned or removed from the area.
Bactericides - Timely sprays can be used preventatively to control fire blight in the spring. Fungicides will NOT control fire blight.
Sprays include:
Copper sulfate applied during late dormancy to active cankers, twigs, and branches will help reduce overwintering populations of the fire blight bacterium.
Streptomycin is effective for controlling blossom and shoot blight stages of fire blight. This is mostly used by commercial orchards and is discouraged for home garden use.
For more information, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361 and request the Fire Blight publication PPFS-FR-T-12.
Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter and/or kyplants on Instagram. You can also find Pulaski County Horticulture on YouTube.
The Pulaski Co Extension office is open to the public on a regular basis, Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $7 per bale (over 50, $6 per bale). We encourage purchasing and pickup on Tuesdays.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.