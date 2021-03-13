Flood victims should beware of scams

In the wake of natural disasters such as floods, there is often a rise in scams targeting those most affected. Scammers strike when vulnerability is high. If flooding has affected you or a loved one, learn how to identify and prevent four types of scams common to flood victims.
Home improvement scammers may knock on your door when they see a need or an opportunity. This is a "pay for something you never receive" scam. Scammers will take a deposit, but never return to do the work. Before hiring someone to make repairs to your home or property, ask questions. Ask to see customer referrals, proper identification, and a contractor's license. Also be cautious of service providers who raise prices during a crisis. If you believe price gouging has occurred, contact the Kentucky Attorney General: https://www.ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
After widespread devastation, many consumers want to help by donating. Knowing this, scammers prey on generosity and compassion. Before donating to an unknown charity, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges donors to visit https://www.give.org. This website will tell you if you can trust the charitable organization. Also, be careful of crowdfunding scams. These happen when a person asks for help online through a crowdfunding website like Kickstarter, Fundly, or GoFundMe. Some crowdfunding sites do little to verify that the money goes where the organizer says it will, so exercise caution before giving.
Flood victims are likely to have filed an insurance claim for disaster-related damages. If you are contacted by phone, email, or in person about an insurance claim or policy, always check that the representative is who they say they are. Call your insurance company or policy provider directly. Use the number on your account statement to make the call. Do this before disclosing any personal information or making any payments. Similarly, be wary of contractors who offer to waive insurance deductibles or offer discounted rates.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides help after disasters such as flooding. Scammers may pose as FEMA employees offering to help complete paperwork or conduct home inspections. Ask to see an ID badge. FEMA employees are required by law to present a laminated photo ID. They will never charge for disaster assistance, application support, or inspections. You also can contact FEMA directly at 800-621-3362 to verify a representative's identity. If you have not applied for FEMA assistance, do not accept phone calls or visits from someone claiming to be a FEMA or other government representative.
To prevent flood-related SCAMS, follow these steps:
-Stop before giving out any personal or financial information.
-Check the validity of the company, representative, claim, or charity.
-Act cautiously before signing paperwork. Do not sign if you do not fully understand.
-Make informed decisions and seek trusted advice.
-Slow down. Never let someone pressure you to act quickly or out of fear.
BBB. (Aug. 27, 2020). Charitable giving after a natural disaster or tragedy. https://www.bbb.org/givingaftertragedy
FEMA. (June 18, 2020). Disaster Fraud. https://www.fema.gov/about/offices/security/disaster-fraud.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Sunday, March 14 is the beginning of Daylight Savings Time. Remember to set your clock one hour ahead before you go to bed on Saturday Night, so you will be on time for those Sunday meetings.
Wednesday, March 17, is St. Patrick's Day. Leprechauns, a type of solitary fairy, are one reason you are supposed to wear green on St. Patrick's Day, or risk getting pinched. The tradition is tied to the folklore that says wearing green makes you invisible to Leprechauns, which like to pinch people. Remember to wear your green and enjoy this green recipe.
Chicken Caesar Pasta
8-ounce package of Whole Wheat Pasta
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 chicken breasts
1 cup croutons
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 cup homemade Caesar dressing
Boil pasta according to package directions. Rinse pasta in cold water and allow to dry.
Heat oil in medium sauté pan and add chicken breasts. Cook over medium heat until chicken breasts reach 165 degrees. Chop into bite size pieces.
In a large bowl, mix pasta, chicken, croutons, lettuce, and Parmesan cheese.
Toss salad with homemade dressing when ready to serve.
Homemade Caesar Dressing
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
¾ cup low fat mayonnaise
½ cup Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon pepper
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together garlic powder, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice.
Whisk in olive oil.
Add mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and pepper. Whisk until well combined.
This makes a thick Caesar dressing. Makes 1 ½ cups of dressing you can keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.