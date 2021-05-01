Kentucky eighth-graders headed for high school in the fall should check out "High School Basics," a four-page flyer from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
"Kentucky eighth-graders have been through a tough school year as we've fought the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make their transition to high school as smooth as possible after all of their sacrifices to help protect others on Team Kentucky," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "This free flyer will let them know what to expect as freshmen and how they can make the most of their high school years."
"High School Basics" includes information about:
• Credits and graduation requirements,
• Calculating a GPA,
• Reading a high school transcript,
• The Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) and
• Earning college credit while in high school.
Free copies are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com. Please remember to include a mailing address along with a request. An online version is available on kheaa.com.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
