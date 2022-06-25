With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, Daniel Boone National Forest officials are reminding visitors that all fireworks are banned on national forest lands.
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service policy prohibits "possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device" within a national forest or grassland. This policy was developed to protect Forest visitors and native wildlife and to reduce the risk of wildfire.
The fireworks ban applies at all developed recreation areas and general forest areas of the Daniel Boone National Forest, including popular areas like Cave Run Lake, Laurel River Lake, and the Red River Gorge.
