70 YEARS AGO
SEPT. 11, 1952
Burnside tragedy
A blaze which destroyed their four-room dwelling Sunday morning claimed the lives of Judge and Mrs. John H. Parrigin of Burnside. Mrs. Viola Wallace, a next door neighbor on Wallace Street, discovered the fire about 2:15 a.m. She and another neighbor, John Childers, rushed to the flaming structure but their efforts to enter were repeatedly repulsed by the heat and smoke.
Judge Parrigin, 91, was a retired lawyer and former city judge of Burnside.
In 1892, he had served as county attorney in Clinton County.
Ocala man killed
Injuries suffered in a traffic accident Friday night in Louisville proved fatal to a Pulaski County man. Caliph Dexter Hargis, 31, of Ocala, was struck by an auto on Shelbyville Road.
Seek to serve
Tom Garland, Delbert Linville and Wiley Burkett are seeking seats on the Pulaski County Board of Education.
Super good news
Equipment from Detroit has started to arrive for the new Superdraulic Corporation plant being established here.
Keith state champ
Denver Keith, a member of the Eubank 4-H Club, has walked away with top honors at the state tractor driving contest at the State Fair.
Driving a Ferguson tractor, Keith executed a number of sharp turns along a marked course, then backed the machine and a wagon between two narrow lanes of posts for about 50 feet, all in three minutes.
Four split $6
The Pulaski County dairy cattle judging team won 11th place in a field of 40 contestants at the State Fair. The team is composed of J.W. Graybeal and Ronnie Dean, both of Science Hill, and Howard and David Purcell, both of Plato. The lads won $6 in prize money.
Price was right?
Charlie Correll of Somerset has sold three angus cows to Lindsay Price of Valley Oak.
Newport in town
The Briar Jumpers will face Newport in the season-opening football game Friday at Clara Morrow Field.
United Dept. Store opens
Somerset's newest department store, United, announces grand opening on East Mt. Vernon Street. Skirts $2. Lay-a-way now for winter.
Paid advertisement
A challenge to any preacher in the United States. I will give $1,000 cash free to the first person giving me Chapter and Verse, in the New Testament where the first day of the week (SUNDAY) is the Sabbath, or the Lord's Day, or where the Lord or any of the Apostles told anyone not to work on that day.
I will give $1,000 cash free to the first person giving me Chapter and Verse in the New Testament where anyone was ever baptized for remission of sins using the words Father, Son, Holy Ghost. The Bible says buy the truth and sell it not. Prov. 23-23.
All scripture must be read from the Protestant King James version Bible to get this money. For Bible discussions on these subjects write to Farris D. Jones, 3211 Jenson Dr., Houston, Texas.
Signed Farris D. Jones.
You've been warned
Anyone failing to come to a complete stop before making a left or right turn at red lights will be subject to arrest, according to Somerset Chief of Police Harold Catron.
Uncle Sam calls
Twelve Pulaski County boys have received their calls to report to Local Board No. 84 on Oct. 22 for induction into the armed forces. They are Carter Eastham Weddle of Nancy; Jesse Landon Randolph and Earl Denton Hart of Elrod; Elgin Baker and Archie B. Farmer of Mt. Victory; Fales J. Hawk of Public; Lewis Homer Meece and Elbert Clifton Meece of Northfield; Harold Spencer Blevins of Science Hill; Luther Ray Godsey of Ansel; Odell Edwin Hardy of Burnside and Ertis Dale Cain of Burnetta.
Murder on Old Bull Road
Charles Coffey, 29, is being held in the Pulaski County Jail on a murder charge as a result of the slaying of his neighbor, Herbert Green Stogsdill, 60, Tuesday morning at 8:45 o'clock in the yard of Coffey's father in law, on the Old Bull Road near the Mayfield School.
After investigating the incident, the grand jury in Pulaski Circuit Court, which reconvened today, returned an indictment charging Coffey with willful murder.
Shortly after Coffey shot and killed Stogsdill, he came to Somerset and surrendered to Deputy Sheriffs Robert Gaddis and Jess Bales at the sheriff's office. He entered a plea of self defense, took Gaddis to his parked car on North Main Street, removed a .22 H&R target pistol from the glove compartment and handed it to the officer. He told Gaddis he put the gun in the car immediately after the shooting. The gun holds nine shells in the cylinder. Four of the cartridges had been fired.
Coffey told Gaddis that late Monday afternoon he went home to milk the cows. Mrs. Coffey left shortly after he arrived. When he returned to the house from milking five cows she was home and they had an argument.
Tuesday morning he left the house to help Delmer Woodall, a neighbor, cut his tobacco. As he was working, he noticed Stogsdill drive a truck out his (Coffey's) front gate with a large white bundle in the truck. He went home to investigate and found no one there and some of the bed clothing gone.
Coffey told Gaddis he drove to the home of his wife's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin, and there found his wife with Stogsdill. He said he asked Stogsdill why he took Mrs. Coffey and children away from his home, and Stogsdill told Coffey that Mrs. Coffey sent for him and requested him to drive the family to the Martin home.
According to Gaddis, Coffey reported he told Stogsdill, "I'm running my place and I am going to beat hell out of you for that.
"I walked down to where Stogsdill was standing and slapped him with my open hand in the face. Stogsdill told me," Coffey informed the officer, "He was going to cut my guts out and drew a large pocket knife and opened it. I told him to stop where he was, but he came on toward me."
Coffey then informed Gaddis he went back to his car, a short distance away, and got his gun out of the dashboard pocket. "Stogsdill kept coming toward me and I fired one shot at his feet to scare him, but he didn't stop. I slipped and fell into a fence, but with my left hand grabbed Stogsdill's right wrist. I thought he was going to kill me and I fired several times at him."
One shot struck Stogsdill between the eyes, another in the neck, and another in the center of the chest. Stogsdill stumbled backwards twenty feet before he fell against Coffey's truck, officers said. He died instantly.
Deputy Bales and Raymond Meece and County Attorney Homer Neikirk went to the scene of the shooting and questioned those at the house. Mrs. Coffey and Mrs. Martin, it was said, were the only witnesses of the slaying. Mr. Martin was not at home at the time. Commonwealth's Attorney Russell Jones questioned Coffey at length after his surrender. He was placed in jail to wait examining trial.
Coffey told Mr. Jones that Stogsdill still had his knife when he fell and that after he fell, it was either in his hand or close by the body. The knife was recovered by the deputy sheriffs.
Coffey told authorities there had never been any ill feelings between him and Stogsdill until Tuesday morning.
Mrs. Martin told Neikirk that Coffey stopped his car on the highway at the entrance of the Martin home when he drove up. She had gone down to the mailbox, about a half mile from the house. Coffey invited her to ride with him to the house and she got in the car. On the way to the house, Coffey "threatened" Stogsdill, Mrs. Martin said. Stogsdill was standing by the fence when they arrived near the house, and Mrs. Coffey came out to the Stogsdill truck and got a bundle of clothing.
Mrs. Stogsdill said that Mrs. Coffey came to her home and asked her husband to drive her and her children to the Martin home, offering to pay him for his trouble. Coffey, who bought the Andrew S. Yadon farm several years ago, moved here from Wayne County. It is reported he had worked for Stogsdill some this summer on the latter's farm. The Coffeys are the parents of four small children. Mrs. Stogsdill declared her husband and Coffey had never had any trouble that she knew of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.