82 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 27, 1937
Wire Photos
Transmitted
The first wire photo pictures sent from this section of the state were transmitted from Somerset to the Louisville Courier Journal last Sunday afternoon. The paper sent two pictures taken at the meeting of the State Fox Hunters Association in Monticello over a portable transmission set from the office of the Southern Continental Telephone Company.
The pictures were developed for the photographers in Somerset by the Foto Pose Studio and by Garland's Studio.
Masquerade
Halloween Party
Members of the Pulaski Post, American Legion and their wives have been invited to a Halloween party at the Legion Home on South Main Street Thursday night at 7:30 o'clock.
The witches and goblins have promised to put in their appearance at the masquerade. Arrangements for the party have been made by the Legion Auxiliary.
Toppe Hatte Opens at Country Club
The clubhouse of the Queen City Country Club has been remodeled and redecorated and is now open to the public each afternoon and night except Sunday.
It is being operated under the name "The Toppe Hatte," Mr. Charles Oatts leased the house from the club during the winter months, and is manager.
Sandwiches, soft drinks and light refreshments are sold.
Drug Store Bought
Mr. Fred Davidson announced today the purchase of the stock and business of the Kelsay Drug Store. He will take possession of the store November 1 and will operate the business under the name of Davidson's Drug Store.
Mrs. Matilda Kelsay and other members of store's present personnel will continue under the new ownership. Mr. Davidson is a graduate of the Louisville College of Pharmacy and is a registered pharmacist.
North Central Ave Parking Ordinance
An ordinance prohibiting parking on the west side of North Central Avenue between Mt. Vernon and Oak Streets was given its first reading by the City Council Monday night after a petition, signed by all residents on the street, was read.
Due to the narrowness of the street, it has been impossible for motor vehicles to proceed through the street when cars were parked on opposite sides of North Central Avenue.
Denney Dies in Wreck
Bryon Denney, 22, Somerset salesman for a Louisville packing house, died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington Wednesday night, Oct. 20, from injuries received in an automobile accident several miles south of here.
Mr. Denney was taken to the hospital three days before his death, suffering from a fractured skull and numerous other wounds. Funeral services were conducted Friday morning at the C. A. Baker Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. A. R. Perkins, pastor of the Somerset Methodist Church officiating.
Denney was formerly employed at Ledford's Market, but recently had been traveling in Southeastern Kentucky for a meat packing firm of Louisville.
Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Jeanette Honeycutt Denney, of Somerset, his father, Mr. F. Clark Denney, and a brother, Mr. D. D. Denney, both of Lexington.
Six Prisoners Taken to Reformatory
Sheriff Clyde M. Hubble and Deputy Sheriffs Walter Hines and Britt Cruse took six men convicted at the present term of Circuit Court to the State Reformatory at La Grange Monday.
The prisoners, the crimes for which they were convicted, and their sentences were: Haskue Taylor, manslaughter, 21 years; Gifford Hunt, manslaughter, life; Ira Henderson, malicious cutting and wounding, 18 years; Tartar Renner, operating car without owner's consent, one year; Sam Vanhoozer, malicious cutting and wounding, seven years; and Chester Ingram, grand larceny, two years.
Liquor Charge
Kermit Stevens was arrested by city officers on a charge of selling whiskey. He was released on bond.
Somerset Dominates Stanford
Somerset High School coasted to a 40-0 win over a weak Stanford eleven at Stanford Friday afternoon for its second conference victory of the year. Somerset scored six touchdowns in the first half against Stanford. Coach Bourn played his regulars little more than one quarter of the game.
Michigan Governor Stops By
Mr. Charles Osbourne, former governor of Michigan, was a guest at the Hotel Beecher last night. He was on his way to Florida to spend the winter.
Dr. Pennington
Honored
Dr. T. W. Pennington of Stanford, who has many friends here, was elected last week Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, Free and Accepted Masons. The Stanford Lodge presented Dr. Pennington with a gold watch in recognition of his honor.
Sardis Honor Roll
Honor roll for Sardis School No. 1, for the third month:
First Grade - Oakley Gover, John Fields Leece, Tony Rice, Eldridge Gover, Doris Imogene Pleasant, Veston Hudson.
Fourth Grade - Lois Rice
Fifth Grade - Estill Gover
Sixth Grade - Donald Hudson
Eighth Grade - Lucy Rogers
Nancy Hart's Home News
Do you ever bake your vegetables instead of always boiling or steaming them? Baking really is an ideal method of cooking most of the Fall vegetables because their flavor is preserved and none of the valuable mineral salts are lost in the water. As we begin to rely on canned vegetables more and more as the weeks go by we will find that they come in for their share of baking too.
Beets are amazingly good baked, just as you would potatoes. Or they can be pared and diced and baked in a closely covered casserole with butter and salt and pepper and a bit of sugar and lemon juice.
Ferguson Organizes Beta Club
There are eight charter members of the Beta Club recently organized at the Ferguson High School by Mr. M. P. Hawkins, principal of the school. They are: Misses Margaret Setser, Janie Ford, Ruth Haney, Helen Durham and Mabel Workman and Harold Boone, William Waddle and Linvard Durham.
C. T. Cole, member of the high school faculty, is sponsor of the chapter.
Operetta Planned
The Science Hill music department will make its first public appearance of the year by presenting a most interesting and hilarious comedy, "Ask the Professor." It is brimful of music that sets one aloft and fast-moving lines punctuated with wisecracks that bring back memories of happy schooldays.
Eubank Hoops
Report
Basketball practice is progressing nicely and the boys are rounding into fairly good form. Coach Albright has been laboring hard for the past week trying to find a starting lineup for the Saturday night game with the alumni, but the position of the guards has not yet been determined. A good test for the Bulldogs will be Saturday when they meet former Eubank players such as Willard Sandidge, Wallace Singleton, Denton Barlow, Lloyd Patrick, Lawrence Wheeldon, Roy McDonald, Fayette McDonald, Lloyd and Floyd Baugh, Paul Carroll, Gerny York and George Horton.
Chili and Pie for a Quarter
The members of Mrs. Stella Hubble's Sunday School class will serve a chili dinner election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 11-2 and 5-7 in the church basement. The public is cordially invited. Chili, pie and coffee for 25c.
Moving on Up
The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. John Flippin will regret to hear that they are leaving Somerset and will move next week to Richmond where they will make their home.
October Snow
Snow fell here Saturday, Oct. 23. The flakes melted soon after they hit the ground. According to prognosticators, a cold winter is ahead and 23 snows may be expected.
At the Bench Show
Mr. and Mrs. Dennie Gooch, Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Baggert, Judge V. P. Smith and Enos Swain attended the fox hound bench show held in Monticello Monday night in connection with the meeting of the Kentucky State Foxhunters Convention.
Joins Lexington
Orchestra
Mr. James Ligon, who played this summer with an orchestra in Beverly Beach, Md., left recently to accept a position with the Bill Cross Orchestra in Lexington.
The Treble Clefs
A glee club has been organized in the sixth grade at Somerset that has taken on the name "The Treble Clef Club." Fifty-seven boys and girls are in the organization which elected Clara M. Hines president and Marie Tipton vice president.
They meet every Tuesday afternoon after school with Miss Lewis in the music room.
Marriage Licenses
Mr. Lawrence Ashbrook, 36, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. T. Ashbrook, Somerset, and Miss Anna Williams, 26, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Williams of West Somerset.
Mr. Harry G. Carlton, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Carlton, Macon, Ga., and Miss Flossie J. Sears, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Sears, Dykes.
Mr. Clifton Edwards, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. F. Edwards, Azof, and Miss Delma E. Bolton, 20, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Bolton, Dykes.
Virginia Theatre
Thursday and Friday - Frank Capra's Lost Horizon
Saturday - "Hit the Saddle," with the Three Mesquiteers.
Saturday Midnite Show - "Wife, Doctor and Nurse," with Loretta Young, Warner Baxter and Virginia Bruce.
Monday - Shirley Temple in "Heidi."
Faces From The Past
Dr. Gerard Weigel in 1979
Dr. M.C. Spradlin in 1971
John Wallace in 1977
Ron Absher in 1988
Hugh H. Burkett
Rick Chambers
