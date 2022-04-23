70 YEARS AGO
JULY 14, 1972
A select few
A call has been issued by the local Selective Service board for 34 Pulaski County youths to take pre-induction physical exams on July 29. Those who will be going to Louisville include Marion Sylvester Turner, Theodore Cox, Mark Burton, Otha Columbus Brumley, Clifford Bush, Eddie Morrow, Junior Abb Hill, Charlie Lawrence Daniel, Clarence Arthur Troxell, Forest William Abbott, Arlie William Branscum, Charles Van Hawk, Herbert Hoover Gibson, Kelley Junior Wilson, Gilbert Hibbard, Boyd Ray Bray, Delmer Ewing, Bennie Sears, Harold Leon Whitaker, Harold Lester Haste, Virl Dykes, Walter West, Clyde Hall, Charles Kenneth Bolin, Herschel C. Bray, Dennis Wilson Whitaker, Edgar Willie Mayfield, Vonia Bryn Ridener, Lymon Colyer, Claude Junior Decker, Rural Ralph Ping, Morris Phelps, Watson Fouts.
Basketball star drowns
Darrell Kidd, 18, of Sloans Valley, drowned while swimming at Lake Cumberland Wednesday afternoon. Kidd was considered a poor swimmer. He would have been a senior this year at Burnside High. An excellent athlete, he starred on the Generals basketball team this year.
Doctor recovered
Dr. Ernest Parsons has fully recovered from a minor operation on his right eye.
Bird joins family
A tame jay bird is pictured sitting on the head of Mary Todd Kennedy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kennedy of Somerset. Mr. and Mrs. C. Fred Hunt found the baby bird some months ago after a windstorm and fed him with an eye-dropper. Now he's as tame as a kitten, He loves to sit on Mary's head and visit neighbors.
Kathy's catch
Kathy Prather, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Prather of West Somerset, caught 14 pounds of fish while at Lee's Ford Dock. The fish, bass, cat, and carp, were caught on artificial bait while trolling deep.
Not high on heat
High Street Baptist Church has been enjoying open air services during the hot summer months.
No shortage of news
A large cigar followed by a friendly smile hung on the lips of one of the smallest men the Journal staff had ever seen enter the office Tuesday. This congenial little man was followed by two petite young ladies a little smaller and a normal size baby. After a moment of pardonable staring, the Journal editor struck up a conversation with the three persons and found them not only friendly and polite but equally interesting. He read newspaper clippings about them and and lifted the youngster to understand how the tiny mother could handle such an active baby. The editor became so interested in the family that it failed to dawn upon him that he had neglected to ask what they wanted.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Street and son, Danny Lee, and a friend, Miss Ann Hubick, were waiting patiently for service. Confusion disappeared when Mr. Street explained that they were members of a family of midgets. Mr. Street is 3-feet, 4-inches tall, Mrs. Street 3-feet, 2-inches, and is Hubick, 2-feet, 10 inches. The baby is a normal sized active youngster of which the trio appeared justly proud.
They are here to visit Mrs. Street's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Keith of Tateville. Mrs. Street is the former Miss Lelia Mae Keith of Tateville. She has one midget brother but the other members of her family are of normal size, Mrs. Street left this county about three years ago and appeared at the Midget City of the New York World's Fair. There she met and married Mr. Street.
Born in England, Mr. Street arrived in America in 1939 and for two years was master of ceremonies in Midget City at the New York World's Fair.
The Streets formed a show of their own and travel around the country making appearances.
Major undertaking
Somerset Undertaking Company has moved from 124 North Main Street to the former home of Judge J.S. Sandusky, 113 North Main Street.
Hotel Beecher founder dies
An illness of about a year proved fatal to Beecher Smith, 83, at his home on College Street.
He demonstrated salesmanship ability early in life and displayed unusual energy. He became an agent for the Cincinnati newspapers here and built up an excellent business.
At age 14 he decided he wanted to go into the ice manufacturing business and borrowed $5,000 to buy the Somerset Ice Plant. This proved to be a profitable venture. He was associated with his brother, Robert J. Smith, in the wholesale grocery business, and in a few years bought the R.J. Smith Company. Large warehouses were maintained here, at Burnside, Burkesville and Monticello, and at Celina, Tennessee. He operated a large fleet of trucks and gave employment to many people.
He also owned a soft drink bottling company for many years.
He was frequently found at his office before 5 o'clock in the morning and retired early every night.
He acquired a tremendous amount of real estate in Pulaski County. He was largelyresponsible for construction of the Hotel Beecher, investing heavily in construction and furnishings. Dedicated in 1930, it will long stand as a tribute to his vision and community pride.
Sheriff names
deputies
Sheriff Onie P. Hamilton has appointed the following deputies. Bill Hail and Raymond Meece, Colo; E.V. Stevens, Pulaski; Neal Bolton, Dykes; Ellis Reid, Science Hill, Milford Williams, Route 1, Eubank; and Henry E. Hail, Somerset.
Cab company sold
Mitchell Butte has purchased the Red Cab Taxi Company from Chester Copeland.
Learning to swim
About 250 Pulaski Countians are attending the "learn to swim" classes being held across the county.
Women win
At the urging of Somerset Woman's Club, Pulaski Fiscal Court has budgeted $2,000 for improvements to restrooms at the courthouse.
Trash pickup
suspended
The city has suspended garbage collection following protests from West Somerset residents calling a site off Hwy. West 80 on Quarry Road a menace to public health.
A Louisville consulting engineer advised the city to purchase a large incinerator at a cost of $6,000. Meanwhile, a search is underway for a suitable site.
Ano woman killed
Nancy Ann Taylor Lawson, 42, of Ano, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning about five miles east of Somerset.
Swing your partner
The weekly square dances on Cherry Lane, sponsored by the Somerset Woman's Club, has captured the fancy of both the young and old in Somerset.
Let's eat
Five-piece chrome dinette $44.95 at A. Goldenberg.
Wheeldon reunion
The annual M.E. Wheeldon reunion was held Sunday at Eubank High. The reunion has been held each year since 1937 by former pupils of Mr. Wheeldon, an outstanding teacher in the county schools for many years.
All's well at Todd
Proceeds from a pie supper at Todd School will be used to pay for the drilling of a well at the school.
Roaming preacher
The Rev. Frank Brown, who has been preaching at the Mt. Victory and Burnside Christian Churches, will fill the pulpit at the First Christian Church Sunday morning.
Fair for free
School children and teachers to be admitted free on first day of the great Russell County Fair.
