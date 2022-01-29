Four Campbellsville University students to perform in All-Collegiate Choir

Four Campbellsville University students will perform in the Kentucky Music Educator Association's All-Collegiate Choir next month.
The students are Reagan Schatz, a junior from Louisville, Ky., majoring in music education; Hannah Yadon, a junior of Somerset, Ky., majoring in music education; Jacob Hayes, a freshman from Campbellsville, Ky., majoring in music; and Collin White, a freshman from Campbellsville, Ky., majoring in music, will perform at the Kentucky Music Educator Association's conference as part of the choir at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville, Ky. at 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3.
"Each of the all-state ensembles that are featured at the KMEA conference are fantastic, and the experience that the students have in the rehearsals and performances with their peers, as well as performing under their superb directors in these groups, are life impacting," Dr. James Killion, associate professor of voice, said.
"These students are excellent in their academics, and they exhibit talent and other leadership skills that put them at the top of the list for this honor. Only the top musicians from all of the universities are selected. It is an incredible honor to be selected."
The All-Collegiate Choir will perform the following songs: Wangol by Sten Kallman, Life Every Voice and Sing by J. Rosamond Johnson, There Was a Time by Elain Hagenberg and Lacrymosa and Dies Irae from the W.A. Mozart Requiem.
The choir will rehearse as a full ensemble Jan. 22 in Elizabethtown, Ky. and Feb. 2 and 3 in Louisville, Ky., prior to the performance.
Dr. Amanda Quist, director of choral activities for the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami in Miami, Fla., is the All-Collegiate Choir's director.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Kentucky Music Educators Association, (859) 626-5635.
