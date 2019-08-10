70 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 31, 1949
Bullet Kills Boy
Claude Robert Mercer, four-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Vestel Mercer of West Somerset, was wounded fatally by a .22 rifle bullet Friday afternoon about 3:15 o'clock on the old Thurman farm between Highway West 80 and the Oak Hill Road.
The child had gone with his cousin, Earl Gene Mercer, 17, to a pond where Earl Gene was shooting frogs. A bullet skipped along the water and struck Claude Robert in the right chest, puncturing his lung.
The child died about 45 minutes later upon arrival at the City Hospital.
Surviving are his parents, three brothers, Delbert, Darwell and Daniel, two sisters, Violet and Vivian Mercer, all of West Somerset, and three grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Taylor and Mrs. Robert Mercer.
15 4-H Girls Enter State Contest
Fifteen girls, members of Pulaski County 4-H Clubs, have submitted entries for the Kentucky State Fair 4-H Contest. Each project was made by the contestant in the course of her club work.
Girls whose work will be judged are: Myra Jo Crockett, Cundiff, apron; Jane McCkinney, Ferguson, apron; Jeannette Vaughn, Norwood, school dress; Wanda Lee Harmon, Oak Hill, sleeping or lounging costume; Mary Ann Flynn, Faubush, sleeping or lounging costume; Ruth Alexander, Bobtown, play costume; Marianna Singleton, Mayfield, play costume; Margaret Allen, Ferguson, tailored costume of wool; Carol Ann Lane, Nancy, dress from feed sacks; Elaine Price, Burdine, two quarts of whole tomatoes; Francis Harris, Burdine, two quarts of whole tomatoes.
Peggy Keyes, Vaught, six biscuits and six cornmeal muffins; Norma Rice, Mayfield, six biscuits and six cornmeal muffins; Mildred Correll, Oak Hill, four quarts of vegetables, one-quart tomato juice, one-quart string beans, one-quart baby beets, one quart greens, one quart carrots, one pint peas; Betty Ruth Vaughn, Norwood, one-pint corn, one quart blackberries, one-quart applesauce, one quart tomatoes and one-quart tomato juice.
Waddle Named Bank Director
Judge Robert B. Waddle has been elected a Director of the First National Bank to fill the vacancy on the board created by the death of his brother, Mr. E. M. Waddle. The Waddle family has long been connected with this institution. The late Judge O. H. Waddle, father of Judge R. B. Waddle, was a Director and Attorney of the bank, and a brother, the late Mr. William Waddle, an attorney of the bank. Mr. E. M. Waddle served in many offices at the bank and at the time of his death was Vice President and a Director.
New Pastor at Methodist Church
The Rev. W. F. Pettus, for the past four years' pastor of the Jenkins, Ky., Methodist Church, has been appointed pastor of the First Methodist Church here by Bishop William T. Watkins. He succeeds Dr. J. W. Weldon, who was transferred to the Louisville Conference and who is retiring from the ministry.
The Rev. Pettus, about 45, a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, comes here highly recommended as a splendid pastor and an attractive speaker. He and Mrs. Pettus will arrive here this week and he will preach his first sermon at the Somerset church this Sunday.
Former Pastors Serving in New Posts
If a Methodist minister has ambitions to serve as a district superintendent in the Kentucky Conference he should treasure an appointment as pastor of the First Methodist Church here. Three former pastors of the Somerset Church are now serving as district superintendents.
They are the Rev. W. P. Fryman, superintendent of the Ashland district; Dr. A. R. Perkins, superintendent of the Danville district; and Dr. Floyd D. Rose, superintendent of the Lexington district.
Democratic Campaign Director
The Pulaski County Democratic Committee met Saturday afternoon at the circuit court room and set up a campaign committee to work for the election of all the county Democratic nominees this fall. County Chairman Arthur Prather presided at the meeting, which was well attended.
J. T. Wilson was chosen campaign chairman, and R. G. Williams, Jr., vice chairman.
Holt Announces
Varna Holt, young Somerset businessman, is announcing in this issue his candidacy for Councilman in the First Ward, subject to the action of the voters at the November election. Many friends will follow his race with interest.
Candidate for Mayor
Edd Worley, well known carpenter, is announcing in this issue his candidacy for Mayor. He is the fourth candidate seeking this office.
Traffic Marker Stolen
The arrow marker on South Main Street directing traffic around the square was stolen some time Saturday night. A new marker has been placed at the intersection. If the person who stole the sign is caught, he is in for a session with Police Judge Gale Kelly.
Contract Awarded for New School
May-Bilt, Frankfort Contractors was awarded the contract for building the new consolidated county high school on the Crab Orchard Road, one-half mile outside of the city limits, by the Pulaski County Board of Education.
Work will start next week on the school, which will be an attractive, two-story brick veneer building with full basement. It will have five classrooms, a general science room, home economics room, Principal's office, reception room, cafeteria, kitchen, boiler and five toilets.
Bait Caster Winner
Nelson Roberts, Ferguson Junior Conservation Club member, won the county bait casting championship Saturday afternoon at the Ferguson High School. He defeated Laurence Marcum, of the Somerset club, by the narrow margin of three points, 92 X 100 to 89 X 100.
Roberts will cast at the district meet at Cumberland Falls, on Saturday. The district champion will receive a free trip to the State Fair where he will enter the state casting contest, in addition to receiving a valuable prize.
Awards for the local contest were donated by Don Blevins of the Rod and Gun Shop and Ben Mattingly of the Western Auto Store.
Artists for Concert Series Announced
Three programs have been arranged by the Somerset Concert Association for the coming winter. They are as follows: January 11, 1950, Frank Edwinn, basso, February 15, Leonard Pennario, pianist; and April 1, Francine Falkori, contralto. The concerts will be given at the Somerset High School auditorium beginning at 8:15 p.m. Membership cards will be mailed out in October.
Jasper Returns to Tennessee
William "Bill" Jasper, who held down the center post on the University of Tennessee freshman team last fall, returned to Knoxville Tuesday to continue his studies at the University. Major Neelan is depending upon him for a varsity berth this year. The Vols begin grid practice this Thursday. Dr. and Mrs. R. F. Jasper and Miss Katherine Jasper accompanied Bill to Knoxville yesterday.
Reporting for UK Grid Practice
Paul Holleman and Raymond Correll, linemen on the 1948 Somerset High School team, leave tomorrow for Lexington. They are enrolling at the University of Kentucky and will report for freshman football practice this week.
Entering Centre
Dick Holmes, a mainstay in the backfield for Somerset High School the past two seasons, leaves tomorrow for Danville where he will enroll in Centre College. He will report to Coach Carl Anderson for football practice this week.
News from Aug. 12, 1981 - 38 Years Ago
County's Juniors and Seniors in Same Building
As the future of the Pulaski County School System hangs on the outcome of the Aug. 18 election, some 7,000 county students are preparing to head to school the day after. The first day will be an historic one for the county system as it will mark the first time all seniors and juniors will attend classes together at Pulaski County High School, the only high school.
It will also be the first morning of classes at Shopville, Eubank, Nancy and Burnside Junior High Schools, which are no longer being used as emergency status high schools.
Somerset Hikes Rate
Somerset school students who don't live within the city district will be paying more for their education when school starts next week.
The Somerset Board of Education last night raised by $40 the tuition rate for all out-of-district students - including children of school system employees.
Football at Pulaski - Letter to the Editor
In order to clear up some misunderstandings concerning the football program at Pulaski County High School, the community should be aware that the program in its entirety has been financed from funds raised by the hardworking members of the Pulaski County Booster Club. No public funds have been used for these expenses.
The entire community should be indebted to the Booster Club which represents a fine group of spirited men and women whose only desire is to furnish the young people of this county the kind of athletic program they so richly deserve.
Hopefully those who have been seeking reasons to defeat the tax issue will realize the passage of the tax is vital to obtain for our children desperately needed money for building the facilities required to offer them the best education. - Jerry Johns, Football Coach, Pulaski County High School.
UofL Dean's List
Michael L. Abney, Prospect, a second-year student at the University of Louisville, has been named a Dean's Scholar and awarded a full tuition scholarship for the 1981-82 school year. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas F. Abney of Prospect and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. L. P. Lilly, Lakeshore Drive, Somerset.
