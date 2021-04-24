Fruit for everybody

Fruits make great salads, snacks, appetizers, and desserts. They add fresh flavors, bright colors, different shapes and textures, Vitamins A and C and lots of fiber and minerals. Fruits are also low in calories, fat, and sodium. They contain no cholesterol.
Eating lots of fruit can help prevent obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. If you keep fresh fruit available at your house, you may find that sometimes it just turns bad. Have you ever thought about purchasing canned or frozen fruits to keep on hand so you will always have fruits available? You can use frozen or canned fruits to increase your daily intake with the same nutritious value. Check your canned fruit for added sugar, which you don't need. The small, plastic containers of fruit are also good to have at home for snacking.
The number of fruits you need daily depends upon your age. Young children need 1 to l½ cups daily while older children and adults need up to 2 cups daily. Unless you are following a diet or have some sort of intolerance, there really is no reason to limit the amount of fruit you eat daily. Eight strawberries would be considered 1 serving, while 4 tablespoons of blue berries could count as one serving.
Frozen fruit is considered unprocessed and contains essential nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Frozen fruit is picked at its ripest point and frozen to ensure the conservation of nutrients without added sugar or additives.
Frozen and canned fruits can be an affordable option for the fresh fruits. It maintains nutritional value and will not perish as quickly as fresh fruit. Whether you purchase frozen fruit at the store or freeze the fruit you have at home before it becomes rotten, it can save you money.
On these hot, summer days that are coming up and you want something cool to drink, consider making your own fruit smoothie. It can be as simple as blending your favorite can or frozen fruit, adding a green like spinach or kale, and a little liquid such as water, milk or 100% juice for a refreshing drink.
Try adding frozen strawberries and pineapple to your glass of water to change the flavor. The frozen fruit will not only chill your water but the natural sweetness from the fruit flavors will transform your water into an energizing beverage.
While you may not consider flavored oatmeal packets as ultra-processed food, check the food label. You will be amazed at the amount of added sugar per serving size. Every 4 grams of added sugar equals one teaspoon. Try cooking old-fashioned oats and adding in your favorite frozen fruit such as berries or peaches.
For a tasty treat, dip individually frozen strawberries or raspberries into vanilla Greek yogurt and freeze again. When you are craving something sweet, take a small handful of these berries out of the freezer to satisfy your craving.
As the temperature heats up use an ice tray or popsicle mold to create fruit freezer pops over store brought ice treats. Combine a fruit with your favorite yogurt. Blend together and place in a mold and freeze overnight for another refreshing treat.
Top your cottage cheese with your favorite canned or fresh fruits. Add a little honey or maple syrup to your frozen fruit and make a syrup for your pancakes or waffles. You can also top your pancakes and waffles with fruit. Fruit is an important part of a healthy diet. Try to offer a fruit serving at every meal to your family.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market downtown is open on Saturday's. Take the time to visit the farmers market and see what they have available for you. On Saturday, May 1, I will be doing a class on freezing, starting at 10:00 o'clock, at the market.
You always need to make one half of your plate fruits and vegetables. If you are lacking in eating enough fruits, begin your day with a nutritional smoothie.
Pineapple Smoothie
1 cup chopped spinach
1 cup water
1 - 15-ounce size pineapples chunks
½ cup ice or 4 large ice cubes
Add chopped spinach to the blender with 1 cup of water. Blend until smooth and all spinach is chopped up. Add pineapples and ice cubes. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Will make 2 to 3 servings. Refrigerate any remaining smoothie up to 24 hours.
Frozen Fruit Smoothie
6 to 8 ounces frozen fruits of your choice
6 to 8 ounces of milk
Combine equal amounts of ingredients in the blender. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. (When you use frozen fruits, you do not need to add ice.)
