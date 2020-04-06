Many people love the idea of having a few fruit trees in their backyards. It's a noble goal, one that I would like everyone to accomplish successfully.
I'll briefly go over each of the most popular fruit trees, some better varieties, some pitfalls, and other pertinent information.
ALL FRUIT
Site selection - Any tree needs the proper site. Fruit trees in particular appreciate being planted on high ground relative to the surrounding area or planted on a slight slope. The reason for this is due to late spring frosts. If you plant fruit trees in a low area or at the base of a hill, that tree (and its fruit buds) will be subjected to air colder than at higher elevations. In addition, the site needs to be free of stagnant air.
Soil - Extension is very good at preaching this subject but it is essential. BEFORE planting, have a soil test done and get pH and major and minor nutrient levels right first. Also, fruit trees will not do well in a soil that is not well-drained.
Timeliness of activities - Sprays for disease control for the best efficacy must be done in a timely manner. UK Extension publication ID-21 'Disease and Insect Control Programs for Homegrown Fruit in Kentucky' outlines this. Pruning activities need to be done in the winter. Fertilizing needs to be done in February, not in any other month.
Apples, pears, and plums rely on pollinators for cross-pollination and subsequent fruit set. Before planting, be sure that the varieties you plant will pollinate each other. There are charts in better catalogs and on-line.
APPLES
Varieties - Home gardeners should plant only disease-resistant apples. There are a number of very good tasting fresh and storage apples that have resistance. Some examples are Liberty, Jonafree, Enterprise, and GoldRush. These are excellent varieties that have a high level of disease resistance.
Pitfalls -- Without built-in disease resistance, home gardeners generally never spray enough to control diseases. One spray is NOT sufficient. In rainy springs, sometimes you can never get ahead. This is why built-in disease resistance is crucial.
No fruit is insect-resistant. I don't mind a few wormy apples but for those of you who can't stomach it, insecticides are needed. Or fruit needs to be bagged (for more information on this see UK publication ENTFACT-218 'Bagging Apples: Alternative Pest Management for Hobbyists')
PEARS
Varieties - Home gardeners need to plant fire blight resistant varieties such as Sunrise, Honeysweet, Potomac, Blake's Pride, Shenandoah, Seckel, and Maxine.
Pitfalls - Pears are not that hard to grow if you have the fire blight resistant varieties. Otherwise, fire blight can be a major problem and affect tree health. Most pears will pollinate each other except Seckel is not a good pollinator for Bartlett.
Other information - Kieffer is a good variety but is much grittier than others listed above. Pears should never be allowed to ripen on the tree. They ripen from the inside-out. Harvest pears green and let the sugars develop in storage. They will also be less gritty.
PEACHES
Varieties - Unlike most other tree fruit, peaches are self-fruitful which means they require no cross-pollination to set fruit. Select varieties that have bacterial spot resistance such as Biscoe, Contender, Coralstar, Madison, Redskin, Encore, or White Lady (white-fleshed).
Pitfalls -- Since peaches are more likely to be affected by late frost, planting site is extremely important. Do not plant peaches on the south side of your home or on a south slope. They are more likely to warm up faster and break bud sooner than those planted on the north side or on a north slope.
The most devastating disease of peach is brown rot and it must be controlled in order to produce viable fruit. ID-21 contains information on this. Perennial canker is another disease of peach with no cure.
Peachtree borers can be kill peach trees if not controlled preventatively.
Other information - Hardiest varieties are Biscoe, Contender, Madison, and Encore. Nectarines and less hardy and more susceptible to all diseases than peaches.
PLUMS
Varieties - European plums are best-suited to Kentucky. Varieties include Stanley, Bluebyrd, President, and Stanley. Japanese plums are not recommended.
Pitfalls - Plums are susceptible to similar disease pressures as peach but the number one problem on plums is black knot. Fungicides should be sprayed if black knot becomes a problem.
TART CHERRIES
Varieties - Tart cherries do very well in Kentucky. Choose one of the older varieties (Montmorency, North Star) or one of the newer varieties (Balaton, Surefire). A good dwarf variety is Carmine Jewel.
Pitfalls - Not planning for birds is a big pitfall. Birds will devour tart cherries. Various methods of bird control exist (music, reflective tape, scare tactics, etc) but the only one that works consistently is netting. That's why choosing a dwarf variety might be your best option.
Other information - Leaf spot is a common disease occurring on cherries. Rake and destroy all leaves in the fall as soon as leaves drop and again in early spring before bloom. This can be very effective for small plantings.
