Fundraising challenge raises $1,300 for Over My Head

Somerset Pulaski County Ministerial Association (SPCMA) recently held a "Matching Funds" Challenge to benefit Over My Head Shelter. Several local churches met the challenge and helped us raise more than $1,300 - $500 from SPCMA and the remainder from local churches and ministries. The goal was to help pay off a new HVAC system which was installed by Davis Heating & Air Conditioning who donated to the cause by discounting interest on some payments as well as some installation labor.
Over My Head was able to meet their $20,000 goal for the HVAC System through a $10,000 grant from Berea College Appalachian Fund and donations throughout the community.
