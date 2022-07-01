Fundraising challenge raises $1,300 for Over My Head

Submitted

Steve Hall, Executive Director of OMH, receives the Challenge check from SPCMA President David Berrios and Treasurer Pam Held.

Somerset Pulaski County Ministerial Association (SPCMA) recently held a "Matching Funds" Challenge to benefit Over My Head Shelter. Several local churches met the challenge and helped us raise more than $1,300 - $500 from SPCMA and the remainder from local churches and ministries. The goal was to help pay off a new HVAC system which was installed by Davis Heating & Air Conditioning who donated to the cause by discounting interest on some payments as well as some installation labor.

Over My Head was able to meet their $20,000 goal for the HVAC System through a $10,000 grant from Berea College Appalachian Fund and donations throughout the community.

