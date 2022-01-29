The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program for the Cooperative Extension Service. Volunteers are trained in all things horticulture.
The program has been in place for 22 years in Pulaski County. There are currently about 35 Master Gardener volunteers in Pulaski and surrounding counties. As a volunteer, you may work and/or educate people at public gardens, work with youth, speak at civic club meetings, help organize and plan Master Gardener events, or work behind the scenes in the Master Gardener Association.
But a couple of the perks of becoming a Master Gardener are being around others that have similar interests in helping their communities, attending some interesting continuing education sessions, and that good feeling you get when you help to beautify and preserve green spaces where we all work and live.
The 2022 Master Gardener Program will run 13 weeks beginning on February 16 through May 4. At each session, you will learn about various topics in horticulture such as botany, plant pathology, entomology, pesticide safety, annuals and perennials, fruit, turf, vegetables, and woody plants.
Once you are done with the classroom part, as a trained volunteer you are required to volunteer 40 hours during the next 12 months. The years after that, the volunteer requirement drops to 20 hours with 10 hours of CEUs required per year.
As an active Master Gardener, you also get the opportunity to become an Advanced Master Gardener volunteer with more training and specific volunteer hours devoted to helping at the Pulaski Co Extension office.
The application for the 2022 Master Gardener program can be found here: https://pulaski.ca.uky.edu/mastergardener. Print it out and fill it in completely and drop it off at the Pulaski Co Extension office. The schedule is posted on the Pulaski Co Extension website. There is an $75 fee for the program.
The application needs to be turned in ASAP. If you want to participate but don't have the funds, there is help available. Call the office for more details.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, @kyplants on Instagram, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, or go to the Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube Channel.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.