New year. New start. For gardeners, this is a great time of year to set some goals and make plans for the coming year.
Gardening is a great hobby plus it counts as exercise and gets you outside.
The Pulaski County Extension office can help you get started on these goals. We have extensive resources for all types of goals including vegetables or ornamentals.
Whatever the goal, try to break it up into doable steps. If it helps, put a time frame on it as well.
Here's an example of a goal that may be a little too vague: 'I want to grow a garden this year'. Changing this to 'I want to make two, 4 x 8' raised beds and grow herbs and strawberries' is better. The goal could be made more concrete by putting a date on making those raised beds.
If you're having trouble starting, here are some ideas for 2022 Gardening Goals:
• If you're new to gardening, start small. Dream big, but start small.
• Do not be afraid to kill plants.
• Stay curious, try something new, and have fun.
• Diversify and grow a plant you've never grown before.
• Be a more thoughtful gardener, work with the cycles of Mother Nature.
• Eat something from your garden every day.
• Don't be afraid to ask questions or go to classes - Your Pulaski Co Extension office is a good source of information!
• Order seed early!! Study those catalogs now and purchase seeds before they run out of your favorites.
• Spend more time and effort on building your soils.
• Plant one or two extra plants for pollinators.
• Share your garden with the children in your life.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, @kyplants on Instagram, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, or go to the Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube Channel.
The Pulaski County Extension office will be closed January 17, 2022 for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. We will reopen on January 18, 2022.
