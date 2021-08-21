Getting preventive care is one of the most important steps you can take to manage your health.
That's because when a condition is diagnosed early, it is usually easier to treat. And regular checkups can help you and your doctor identify lifestyle changes you can make to avoid certain conditions.
Go to our website to see "Preventive Screenings and Immunizations" https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/preventive-screenings-and-immunizations/.
Use this link to see what preventive screenings are recommended for your age and gender. While this is not a comprehensive list, these screenings are among the most important. Also listed are needed immunizations. The primary benefits of immunizations are to prevent disease.
Immunization is considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, and experts agree that immunization is the key to staying healthy.
It is important to note that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation; but, a few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the "52 Weeks to Health" banner to learn more about each of these areas.
