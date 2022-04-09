70 YEARS AGO
MAY 29, 1952
Naughty tourists
Recently several girls attired in shorts were arrested on the streets of Jamestown and charged with sporting summer garments too conspicuously on the town square. All of them were tourists. They were brought before City Judge J.B. Stephens who released them from custody.
Annex or not?
With annexation under consideration for Somerset, a committee from City Council visited Bowling Green to see how that community had carried out a recent annexation. Making the trip were Roy Green, Otis Chaney, Chester Copeland, and City Attorney Joe Caylor.
The committee does not desire to push the proposal if it will in any way interfere with the plan to complete the city sewer system.
Bowling Green owns its own water system and other utilities.
Flowers flees
Connie Flowers has resigned as related subjects instructor at Somerset Vocational School to accept a position in Louisville.
Go Gover
Janie Gover is winner of the Freshman Citizenship prize at Somerset High.
Fantastic freshmen
Carole Albright and Treva Bolton have been presented the Freshman Scholarship prize at Somerset High.
Senior trip
Somerset High seniors will travel by bus to Washington, D. C. They will be away for one week, under the supervision of Miss Mildred Ellis, Miss Vera Stevenson and Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Christopher.
Have a fit
Bullock's basic
Airman Charles Lee Bullock, Somerset, has completed basic training in San Diego, California.
Bobtown Barrons
Beecher Barron of Dayton, Ohio, spent the past week in Bobtown visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Barron. His mother, Mrs. Ida Barron, accompanied him back to Dayton. Verlene and Alton Barron accompanied him also.
Slavey hurt
Mr. and Mrs. Alton Slavey of Ruth have received word their son, Pfc. James W. Slavey, has been wounded in action in Korea.
Holmes honored
Richard Royce Holmes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Holmes of Somerset, has received an award for chemistry at Centre College
Seaplane rides
Seaplane rides being offered every Saturday and Sunday at boat race site on Lake Cumberland.
Vortex Corner
tragedy
A fatal accident claimed the life of Paul M. Baker, 36, South Hwy. 27, Monday afternoon at Vortex Corner in Somerset. The mishap occurred while Baker was working on a transformer, which is located on West Columbia St. near its intersection with West Mt. Vernon St. He was employed as a serviceman for the Kentucky Utilities Company. Baker was a popular young man and was well-known throughout the county.
A call came into the KU office at about 1:15 that something was wrong with the electricity in the Vortex Corner area. It is assumed that the electric storm which occurred about one hour previously had caused the transformer to blow a fuse. Baker went to the transformer and had replaced the 15-ampere fuse. However, this fuse which is used on all transformers would not hold, and Baker talked to John Jones, service foreman, over the two-way radio and informed him of the trouble. Jones stopped by the office and picked up another transformer and took it to Vortex Corner.
In the meantime, Baker had gone back up the pole and disconnected the low voltage side of the transformer and put a 2 ampere fuse on the high voltage side to determine if the trouble was in the transformer. When the 2 ampere fuse did not burn out, it was decided that the trouble was not in the transformer, and it was suggested that another 15 amp fuse be tried to see if it would hold.
Baker was going up to reconnect the low voltage side of the transformer when the fatal accident occurred. It is assumed that Baker had reached around the pole to fasten his safety belt when the left side of his chest and his left arm accidentally came into contact with a wire carrying about 2,300 volts. The shock from the electricity knocked him from the pole and he fell to the pavement about 25 feet below. He suffered a fractured skull in the fall, and his left arm and the left side of his chest were burned from the electricity. No one was on the pole with him when the accident occurred. Those in the crew with Baker when the accident happened were John Jones, Willard Phelps, R. B. Davis, R. W. Wilhoit, and Lester Hines.
The son of Mentle and Martha Mills Baker, Baker was born in Pulaski County. He married Ella Mae Waddle and they were the parents of three children.
He was a deacon at Ferguson Baptist.
Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Nancy Lou and Mary Elizabeth Baker; one son, Richard Baker; three sisters, Mrs. Leonard Prather of Harrodsburg, Mrs. Hubert Daulton of Delmer, and Mrs. James A. Thornton of Oregon; two brothers, Cecil Baker of Delmer and Doyle Baker, a member of the U. S Air Force.
Fresh fruit
Marriage licenses
Cassie Jerome McKinney, Level Green, Fannie Alice Denney, Rt. 3, Eubank.
Gordon Phelps, Eula, Evelene Price ,Squib.
Robert Flynn, Quinton, Nancy Ellen Thompson, Sloans Valley.
Melvin H. Dunham, Flint, Michigan, Helen Marie Weddle, Somerset.
Saved from
drowning
Gene Gordon Wells, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wenzell Wells, narrowly escaped being drowned in Lake Cumberland in June of 1952, He, his little brother, and some of his relatives were on the lake when he fell over the side of a boat.
David Ray, six, of Grundy, Va., caught the Wells child's foot and began to swim for help. The Wells child was rescued. (UPDATE; Gene Wells would graduate from Pulaski High in 1966, and die on a battlefield in Vietnam.)
Movie man
Algin L. Reeves of Richmond has assumed management of Lakeview Drive-In Theatre, succeeding J.C. Thompson, who resigned.
Sign up here
The recruiting station for the Army and Air Force will be moved from 129 South Main Street to the National Guard Armory.
United we stand
Excellent progress is being made on the new United Department store building. The attractive show windows on Mt. Vernon Street and Maple Street are being completed this week. The former building was destroyed by fire.
Back to work
Harold Cundiff has recovered from his recent illness and resumed his duties at the Cundiff Jewelry Store. He was confined to his home for a week with a throat infection. Mrs. George Feltman assisted at the store during his absence.
Zombies???
The weirdest stage show of all time, Ray-Mond's Midnite Zombie Jamboree, will play the stage of the Virginia Theatre for a special late show starting at 10:45 p.m.
A stage full of unspeakable horrors will appear in person! There are ghouls, ghosts, vampires, headless men, the living dead, and inhuman creatures from the lower world.
Ghosts will leave the stage and sit next to the people in the audience! Cold, clammy creatures will mingle with the spectators. It's a show that will make your blood run cold! Ladies are warned to bring an escort.
Commented
