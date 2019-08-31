72 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 3, 1947
Marine Stabbed
Norville Garrison, 20, Mt. Victory, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps home on furlough, was stabbed in the right lung Saturday night at 8 o'clock in front of Bryant's Barber Shop on South Main Street and is a patient at the City Hospital.
City police arrested Harold Dalton, 21, Ferguson, on a charge of cutting and wounding with intent to kill. Also arrested were William Eads, Lester Ham and Lowell Farmer, charged with banding and confederating.
Patrolman Noble Massingale and Alfred Williams picked up Dalton on South Main Street 10 minutes after Garrison had been wounded. Dalton was walking south on Main Street at a rapid gait when apprehended. In his pockets officers found a pearl-handled knife with a three-inch blood stained blade. Dalton told the patrolman that he stabbed Garrison after the latter jumped on him.
The young man was wearing a Marine Corps dress uniform when stabbed. He bled profusely from the deep wound.
Photo Studio Manager Stricken with Fever
N. E. Woods, manager of the Photo-Pose Studio, has been quite ill of typhoid fever at the Somerset City Hospital this week. Two sons, Clyde and Gene Woods of Jackson, Miss, are here with him. The many friends of Mr. Woods wish him a speedy recovery.
Inman Confined with Fever
John Inman, an employee at the W. D. Gover Store, is ill with typhoid fever. He became ill last Wednesday. Mr. Inman is at his home on South Central Avenue.
Prather Opens Law Office
John G. Prather, who completed his law course at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, last week, plans to open his law office here soon. Mr. and Mrs. Prather and young son, John G. Prather, Jr., have moved to the house they recently purchased from Cowan Waddle on Crawford Avenue. Mr. Prather is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Prather.
Hopkins Enters 21st Year
City Superintendent of Schools Porter H. Hopkins, is entering his 21st year as head of the Somerset school system. Many changes and improvements have been made in the schools during his administration. The schools have been given a top rating by all accrediting agencies.
Preventing Spread of Typhoid Fever
A number of typhoid fever cases have been diagnosed in the city and county during the past week and the Pulaski County Health Department has urged the public to be on the alert in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon investigation of typhoid epidemics, it has been found that water, milk, uncooked vegetables, files, carriers of filth dumps that become contaminated with typhoid bacillus are conducive to the onset of the disease. Because this is a popular season for vacations and outings, the public should be extremely careful and use every precaution when questioning the purity of water sources and the extent of compliance with health regulations at the restaurants where one eats.
Escaped Prisoner Caught
Bill Davis, 60, a prisoner in the county jail who made his escape early last Wednesday morning by lowering himself from a window in the circuit court room down a rope to the ground, was caught near his home in Burnside Friday afternoon by the town marshal there and returned to jail.
In effecting his escape Davis used a 25-foot rope he had made from strips torn from bed quilts in the jail. He was convicted at the last term of circuit court on a rape charge and given a 20-year sentence.
Davis has been appointed a trusty by jailer Teddy Decker and one of his duties was to sweep the circuit court room every morning. Sheriff Frank E. Beaty and Deputy Sheriff Tom Price took Davis to the penitentiary in LaGrange this afternoon.
New Pastor
Dr. J. W. Weldon, who has been appointed pastor of the First Methodist Church, will preach his first sermon here Sunday. Dr. Weldon comes here from Louisville where he has been minister of the Trinity Temple Church.
Boy Fatally Hurt Crossing Langdon Street
Richard Howard Bryant, 12, son of Mr. William Bryant, 710 West Columbia Street, was struck and killed by a car driven on Langdon Street Saturday afternoon at 5:30 o'clock. He died instantly. Death was due to a fractured skull and other injuries.
The boy left his home early Saturday afternoon, came up town and attended a picture show. He caught a Le Grande city bus shortly after 5 o'clock and rode to Langdon Street, getting off the bus near the home of Jim Smith. He had planned to visit his grandmother, Mrs. Mary Bryant who lived on Tomlinson Street, one block away.
Bryant was born here March 12, 1935. He completed fourth grade at Columbia School last spring and would have been entering the fifth grade at Central School next week. His mother preceded him in death. He was Mr. Bryant's only child.
Kidd Returns to
Former Position
Floyd Kidd, who has been chief in the general relay office of Southern Railway Chattanooga since May 1 returned to Somerset this week and resumed his old duties as wire chief and telegram officer in the district office.
The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. Kidd are delighted to welcome them back to Somerset. He is a charter member and past president of the Lions Club here.
Football Talk
Realization that fall is not far off was brought forcibly to the attention of Rotarians at their weekly dinner meeting at The Hotel Beecher Tuesday night when coach William Marshall Clark of Somerset High School pried the lid off the football season with a talk on gridiron prospects, changes in the attitudes of high school boys in recent years, changes in the rules, and the schedule facing the '47 Jumpers.
In a delightful, humorous vein he highly entertained the audience with his anecdotes and predictions for the upcoming season. Speaking of changes in the local football culture, coach Clark said Somerset High used to have some big boys on the squad, but now most of the candidates were light and inexperienced. He said the boys have far more outside interests than they had 10 or 20 years ago, and the attitude of the boys regarding training and attending practice sessions regularly is not what it used to be. Girls who are seeking dates with the football players poses quite a problem too, he declared.
Three Wayne Men Wounded
Bill Acrey and two sons, Robay and Dock, of Wayne County were brought to the Somerset City Hospital suffering with injuries caused by bullet wounds. Porter Barns, Burnside, who owns and operates a large farm in Wayne County is charged with shooting the men.
It is alleged he used a .38 special pistol and fired six times. The shooting, it is said, followed an argument between Barns and the Acreys over some cattle getting into a cornfield. Bill Acrey's left hip was broken by one shot and Robay Acrey suffered a broken leg.
Somerset Golfers Play in Richmond
Six Somerset golfers entered the invitational tournament at the Madison Country Club, Richmond, held over the Labor Day weekend. They were Virgil Meece, Arthur Hines, George Watkins, M. E. Graybeal, Alonzo Carter and H. G. Lee. Meece went to the semifinals in the championship flight, and the others made credible showings.
Accepts Hospital Position
Miss Mary Ellen Pryor of Bowling Green has accepted a position on the nursing staff at the Somerset City Hospital. She has a room in the home of Mrs. W. O. Hays.
Receives UK Degree
Mr. Howard Junkins received his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Kentucky last week and joined the research staff of Carbide and Carbon Chemicals Corporation at Oak Ridge, Tenn. Mrs. Junkins has accepted a position as librarian in the Oak Ridge School. Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins were weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. G Van Hook.
Gwinn Island
Camping
Misses Mary Jo Curtis, Tommye Jones, Jean Stamps, Cell Patton and Jo Anne Smith of Burnside joined a group of friends at Danville Monday for a week's camp at Gwinn Island, Herrington Lake.
Transferred to
Lancaster
Mr. Douglas Curry, who recently completed a course of training in store management, has been assigned the new A & P Store in Lancaster and took charge there last week.
Mrs. Curry and their little daughter will remain at their home in the Huffaker Addition. Mrs. Curry will continue teaching in the city schools here.
Camping Trip
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Adams, Mr. Sam Adams, Miss Margaret Claunch, Miss Mary Parker, and Miss Nancy Adams spent last week at the latter's camp "My One Acre," on the Cumberland River.
Returning from Europe
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ware, who have been enjoying a tour of Europe, will return home on the Queen Mary, arriving the first of September. Mr. Ware talked to his father, Mr. Charles P. Ware, over the telephone from London recently.
Injures Foot in Fall
Miss Mary Katherine Beeler fell Aug. 13 while swimming at Blue Bird Pool, and broke a bone in her foot. The injured foot was placed in a cast at the Somerset City Hospital and she is now confined to her home on Grand Avenue.
Kentucky Theatre
Friday and Saturday - Bill Boyd in Happy Holidays
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday - The Yearling starring Gregory Peck
Pulaski School Notes
Earlene Sutton of Hazeldell school, read 25 books in the Berea library the first month of school.
The children at Bent School cleaned and fixed their road up to the school hoping that their coal will be delivered to the school next year. They have built a rock wall to prevent their school ground from washing.
Faces From the Past
Thelma Meeks
Donald J. Martin, new general director of YMCA, in 1974
Don Molden in 1974
Jack B. Mitchell, candidate for mayor of Somerset, in 1973
John Marcum, co-owner of Advanced Water Proofing Company, in 1994
Lucy Meece in 1991
