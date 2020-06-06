I passed my 89th birthday last month. From that moment on, "I'm "Going on 90," a proud and thankful milestone, yet a point in my life that calls for pause wrapped in nostalgia. Sunset of my life is already painting a glow on my western horizon. A walking cane tells me my future steps are few. They say age is only a number but numbers don't lie.
An old man and his memories; some happy, some about wrong steps I have taken. Old men are apt to tell their stories over and over again, sometimes boring those who listen. Nine decades have wrought lots of change on a rocky road that eventually would lead me to Somerset and Pulaski County.
In an old family photograph album there is a picture of me and my brother standing on the running board of an old car. I don't remember when the picture was taken, I looked to be about 5 years old and my brother about 7. My parents said it was the first car we had ever seen. We didn't take a ride; we just stood, wide-eyed on the running board.
My dad told me many times of walking two miles across the field in the Muldraugh Hill section of northeastern Taylor County to see the first car coming down the gravel-surfaced Lebanon Pike from Louisville to Columbia. Daddy said he never really saw the car, only billows of dust stirred by the Model T, an American car manufactured by Ford Motor Company. The first car through Taylor County was talk of the neighborhood.
I remember fear caused by an airplane show during the mid-1930s when biplanes, fixed-wing aircraft with two main wings stacked one above the other, circled above our house some 7 miles through the woods from Campbellsville. I cried in fright and ran inside and got beneath the bed.
The first door knobs were an adventure. I was born in an old log house with wooden latches to close our doors. My family "starved out" on the old farm back home and Daddy got a job in town as janitor at the then Campbellsville College. I remember me and my brother running through the rented house, excitedly opening and closing doors with the new-fangled door knobs.
Rent was $20 a month. A crisis developed when I was sent to the landlord's house with a $20 bill to pay the rent. I lost the money before I got there, and my family was devastated.
Daddy made $50 a month, big money for our family of six. Momma saved enough during ensuing years to buy us our first electric refrigerator. Daddy would bring a small package of meat from a downtown grocery store once a week. Life was good.
I remember "Sunday clothes" we wore to church on Sundays. Then, "school clothes" we took off the minute we got home from school; the one pair of shoes we got in the fall of the year; the hog rings Daddy fastened the soles to the uppers as the school year wore on and our shoes wore out.
When I see current demonstrations because of discrimination, I am reminded of me and brother being "janitor's kids" during early school days. Elementary schools in those days had "A" and "B" classes, the latter basically for poor kids.
I shiver at the embarrassment as classes began each day. The teacher would call my name and ask me if I had my workbook. The workbook cost 35 cents, a princely sum my parents couldn't afford.
When I bowed my head and said no, she would threaten in front of all my classmates to put me in the "B" class. It never happened because I had straight "As." I couldn't afford a workbook but I could get my lessons.
A movie occasionally shown in the gymnasium cost 15 cents. My brother and I sat in the classroom; we couldn't go. Lunch at school was 15 cents; my brother and I ran a half mile home for what we called "dinner," and ran back during a 45-minute lunch break.
Valentine's Day, when each kid sent classmates a Valentine card. My brother and I sent none and got none.
I fondly recall Sally Deemer, my English teacher at Campbellsville High School. She's the one who told me I didn't have the sense of a bumblebee in a lard can for laughing at what then was a risqué comment in William Shakespeare's writings.
Mrs. Deemer taught me sentence structure, a key to my ability to write. You went to the chalk board and diagrammed sentences -- subject, predicate, subjective complement and direct object.
Gradually, my world evolved -- part-time work at a grocery store on Saturdays through high school; a 1A classification for military service, a stint in the Navy and then work in factories, jobs I hated.
Accidentally, I guess, I was introduced to the world of communications by carrying the transmitter, microphones and other equipment for a coffee-drinking friend covering high school baseball games for WTCO in Campbellsville. He let me do some color commentary.
Then, my day job -- clerk at Lerman Brothers in Campbellsville -- transferred me to Glasgow as manager of the basement floor. As I listened to WKAY, the local radio station, an opening in the announcing staff developed. I applied, citing my "baseball broadcasting" experience.
I got the job -- opening the radio station at 5 a.m. I didn't have a car and it cost me more to get a taxi to and from the radio station out on Happy Valley Road than I was paid for my broadcasting. I kept my day job at Lerman Brothers.
Eventually, Lerman Brothers in Campbellsville lured me back to my hometown to manage the Shoe Department. That was when clerks tried shoes on a customer until the correct fit and style pleased the shoe buyer.
To make a long, long story short, I eventually got back in small town radio at WTCO in Campbellsville at a time when the Taylor County seat had one stoplight and two radio stations. Too much competition in a small town caused one of the stations to move its transmitter to Munfordville in Hart County. I went with the station to the Western Kentucky city.
Munfordville was a beautiful town with wonderful people. They loved their radio station and the people who operated it. But there was a bump in the road. A 50-spot deal with a local fortune teller claiming she had powers of God.
I was assistant manager of WLOC. I walked in the control room and the announcer on duty, a good old Christian man who did a gospel program, was crying.
"What is the matter?" I wondered.
"I can't read this," he said, handing me the fortune teller's commercial. Those were the days when announcers read all commercials live; recordings were seldom used.
I looked at the commercial and agreed with him. "I wouldn't read it either.
My refusal generated a confrontation with management that almost led to fisticuffs. I knew my time as an employee of the radio station was nearing an end. I admit I handled the situation poorly. When I was ordered to read the commercial I lost my temper. But to this day I know I was right. I believe I have been blessed for my stand.
It was November 1958. Oris Gowen, a friend in the radio business, had just put WTLO in Somerset on the air. I called him: "I'm about to be fired --- have you got a job opening?
"Matter of fact, I do," Gowen said. "Come over here anytime you want."
Bingo! The best move I ever made. The good people in Somerset and Pulaski County accepted me as one of their own.
My wife, Linda, and I arrived for the first time in Somerset on a cold day the first week of January 1959. We came to the offices of The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal and bought a newspaper. Searching the classifieds we found an apartment in the basement of the former Kenwick Hotel.
Some five years later, after doing 12 local newscasts a day for WTLO, George "Jop" Joplin III, publisher of The Commonwealth, convinced me to join the news staff of the then weekly, a predecessor of the Commonwealth Journal. On June 14, 1964, I began working under tutelage of the finest community journalism expert who ever lived. "Jop" had a way of teaching without destroying a young newsman's confidence. He knew community journalism; The Commonwealth was called "The New York Times of Kentucky weekly newspapers."
Fifty-six years have past. I'm still here, although now a part-timer. I have watched Somerset and Pulaski County grow from a tiny town with three stoplights to a mini-metropolis, often called "Queen City of the Cumberlands." After living in and loving this community for more than a half century, it is a place that I call home.
Now, my memories are glorious but my steps are faltering. I can almost see the end of the way. After all, I have suddenly realized "I'm Going On 90."
