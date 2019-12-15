Good colostrum is an important start

It's never too soon to begin to prepare for the spring calving season. One thing that producers can be doing is locating, obtaining, and storing several doses of colostrum or colostrum replacer. This will come in handy if problems do arise when the first calves start to hit the ground.
Calves born after a difficult birth, in cold wet weather, thin cows or any of the other problems that can occur are at a high risk of failing to receive adequate colostrum by natural suckling because of greatly decreased colostrum availability or the inability to nurse.
Calves that are born to a prolonged stage II of parturition (delivery through the pelvic canal) very often suffer from severe respiratory acidosis. Acidotic calves are less efficient at absorbing colostrum immunoglobulins (IGG'S) even if artificially fed colostrum, so the higher the quality colostrum (the higher IGG's count) the better.
The only disease protection baby calves will receive is via the passive transfer of antibodies (immunoglobulins) from the colostrum that they ingest. Therefore effort should be made to provide weak newborn calves with the best source of colostrum available via bottle suckling or tube feeding.
Natural colostrum is still considered the best source of the immunoglobulins for disease protection for the calf. If there is still a dairy in your area, the opportunity may exist to obtain some natural colostrum from newly freshened dairy cows. If available there are ways to test the quality is the colostrum so that you have an ideal of what you are working with. Avoid obtaining colostrum from dairies that are known to have had an incidence of "Johnes Disease". Take time to visit with a local veterinarian about avoiding the introduction of "Johnes Disease" into your herd.
Fresh colostrum can be stored in 1 quart doses by placing it in a gallon-size Ziploc bag. Lay the bags flat to freeze in the freezer. When it is time to thaw the colostrum, it will be easier and quicker to thaw, compared to 2 quarts or more in a big frozen chunk. The amount of immunoglobulin ingested is also a major determinant of final blood immunoglobulin concentration.
A practical "rule-of-thumb" is to feed 5 to 6% of the calf's body weight within the first 6 hours and repeat the feeding when the calf is about 12 hours old. For example, an 80 pound calf would receive approximately 2 quarts of colostrum per feeding.
If there is no source of natural colostrum available, purchase a few doses of a commercial colostrum "replacer". Colostrum replacers should contain greater than 100 IGG's per dose were as colostrum supplements will usually only contain around 50 IGG's. Supplements should only be used when the calf is getting some colostrum from the cow, but just not enough or poor quality, is expected.
Make certain to read the label before purchasing. Colostrum replacers may seem expensive, but the value of a live calf at weaning strongly suggests that every effort to keep all of them alive is worth the investment.
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Office. Information gathered from "Plan Now for Colostrum Needs This Spring by Glenn Selk"
