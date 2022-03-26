Gov. Beshear, Department of Criminal Justice Training Announces 17 Graduates of Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 141

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday, March 18, that 17 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.
Among the new graduates is Loretta S. Barnett of the Pulaski County 911 Center.
"Your commitment to your community and commonwealth is honorable," Gov. Beshear said. "You are the lifeline to those who are experiencing the roughest moments of their lives. Thank you for answering the call to serve and being the calm voice in the winds of chaos."
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successful completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 141 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.
"Choosing to become a member of a time-honored profession is admirable," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. "It carries with it a commitment of honor and professionalism. I thank you for your commitment and wish you the best of luck in your careers."
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.
