Green cleaning For a healthy home

Last week we talked about decluttering our homes to get ready for Spring Cleaning. If you are ready to Spring Clean, the Pulaski County Extension Office has several "Green Cleaning Product Recipes" you can pick up to save you lots of money by making your own cleaning products. If you can't come in, give us a call at 679-6361 and we will mail the recipes to you.
Today, more and more people are seeking natural cleaning methods to reduce their exposure to harsh chemicals. You can reduce handling, use, and disposal hazards associated with dangerous household products by substituting safer alternatives. Some of these alternatives are as simple as immediately mopping up spills.
Several of the green cleaning products will be found in your kitchen cupboards, such as white vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda and salt, in various combinations. These products can do an effective job of cleaning and improve the environment and reduce waste.
To help you get started, the following suggestions give some alternatives for common household cleaning products. Sprinkle baking soda in odor-producing areas or set out a box of baking soda. If you want a different smell, add several drops of essential oils to the baking soda. Place an open box of baking soda in the refrigerator to absorb food odors. Take a zip lock bag and punch small holes in the bag with a needle. Put a cup of baking soda in the zip lock bag, and keep it stored in the bottom of your garbage can in the kitchen.
To clean the bathroom and disinfect use these suggestions. Mildew and other stains can be removed from grout with a solution of ½ cup of bleach and 1 cup water. Put the bleach and water in a spray bottle. Spray the area and let it stand 5 minutes and rinse with clear water. Scrub the fixtures with washing soda or borax. You will find these products in the cleaning area of your store. Invest in some good spray bottles.
For slow drains use this drain cleaner once a week to keep the drains fresh and clog free. Flush the pipes out with a mixture of ½ baking soda, 1 cup of white vinegar, and 1 gallon of boiling water. Pour the baking soda down the drain, followed by the vinegar. Allow the mixture to form for several minutes before flushing the drain with boiling water. Do this at lease once a month. If this does not work use a rubber plumber's snake if the drain is seriously clogged. To clean your toilet bowl pour ½ cup liquid chlorine bleach into toilet bowl. Let stand for at least 30 minutes, then scrub with a long-handled brush and flush. Remember, NEVER mix ammonia and bleach.
Some of you may wash down your walls in the spring. To prevent streaking, wash walls by starting at the baseboard and working upward. If soiled water runs down on the clean surface, clean it up immediately. Gloss enamel-painted walls are easier to clean than flat-painted walls because they can withstand stronger washing solutions. For general cleaning, use a mixture of liquid detergent and warm water. Add enough water to make light suds. Dust all painted surfaces thoroughly before washing, then wash with a soft cloth dipped in the cleaning solution and wrung out. Rinse well and then dry with a soft cloth. Wash only a small area at a time.
To make a no streak glass cleaner, combine ¼ cup of white vinegar, 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1 quart of warm water. Mix the ingredients and pour into a spray bottle. For cleaning those mirrors and windows, first wipe off surface soil with paper towel or soft cloth. On windows, after spraying the solution on the windows, rub the inside in one direction and the outside in another to determine which side the streaks are on. A wadded-up newspaper is great to remove the cleaner.
An aggressive home maintenance plan will reduce the amount of cleaning products and hazardous household products needed in the home. For example, roaches and other insects are discouraged by good housekeeping practices. Store food in sealed containers. Wipe up spills immediately. Bathe pets frequently to eliminate fleas. Use your sink stopper to catch food particles. Avoid hard-to-clean baked-on stains in the oven by wiping up after each use and/or using liners to catch spills.
Never mix chlorine bleach with any other cleaning agent such as ammonia or vinegar. It may create toxic fumes. Store all cleaning solutions out of reach of children. To avoid accidental poisoning, never transfer a product to a container that once held food or drink. Be sure that each container has a label. Mix your cleaning solutions in a well-ventilated area. Never smoke or eat when handling hazardous materials. Don't forget to call the Pulaski County Extension Office or come by for your Green Cleaning Recipes.
This is one of the recipes on our Green Cleaning for a Healthy Home.
Fragrant Kitchen Cleanser
2 tablespoon white vinegar
2 pints water
4 drops of essential oil, such as lavender, tea tree oil, lemon, lemongrass, or rosemary
Combine ingredients in a spray bottle and use as a final rinse after cleaning kitchen surfaces. Store in a cool dark place. Be sure to label your spray bottle.
