Cold frames are the smallest, simplest, and least expensive structures for protecting plants. Situated properly, cold frames can provide an ideal environment for season extension for certain vegetable crops.
Cold frames capture daytime sun to heat the air space and soil floor or containers instead of using electricity. The low design provides warmer nighttime air temperatures around the plants by slowly releasing heat that has collected in the soil on the floor or in growing containers, preventing cold injury to plants inside.
A wooden frame can be made fairly cheaply, the back should be at least 6" higher than the front. Glass or plastic can be used to cover the frame. Hinges make it easy to open, which is important since heat can build up quickly on sunny days in the winter. In fact, more plants grown in a cold frame are killed by heat than cold.
The slanting of the frame is important - the slant should face south since the sun's energy can best be captured this way.
Home gardeners make use of cold frames to get an earlier start on their spring, cool-season crops such as spinach, lettuce, green onions, carrots, and radishes. As when growing any crop, good soil drainage is necessary.
Cold frames can also be used to extend the season in the fall or to harden off transplants before they are planted outside in the elements.
