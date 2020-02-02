Growing your own vegetable transplants is very rewarding and teaches you the complete cycle of life for that particular plant. Not only that but when we start our own seeds, you can get into the gardening groove early.
Timing is important. For example, tomatoes generally germinate in 7-10 days. A 6-week-old transplant is ideal for setting out in the garden.
Let's do some counting: If you want to plant that tomato on May 10, when should you start your seeds? Count back 6 weeks from May 10. Then count back another week for the 7 days it takes for germination. That date would be approximately March 22.
You've ordered your seed and now it's almost time to get them planted. Let's go through the steps to be successful in growing your own transplants.
Use sterile media to start your seeds in. Be sure that you pre-moisten it prior to putting it in the seedling containers. One ingredient in most of the sterile bags of media is peat. And peat is very difficult to wet. Pre-moistening it is by far the best way to prepare it.
What are you going to grow them in? If you've got individualized seedling containers, then you basically just need to seed 1-2 seeds per hole. If they both come up, it's best to thin, leaving the stronger of the two to grow. Scissors should be used so roots are not disturbed.
If you're using flats, fill the container with media and use a ruler to make shallow rows 1-2inches apart.
How deeply do you plant the seeds? That is totally dependent on the size of the seed. Seeds should be covered by to a depth of no more than twice the diameter of the seed. Very fine seeds (like petunia) and lettuce require light to germinate and should not be covered.
Moisten the surface of the medium with a fine mist or place the containers in a pan of warm water to absorb from the base. Be careful when using some watering cans - the force of the water from the spout can knock your seeds out of whack.
Until germination occurs, the seeded containers can be covered with clear plastic. This helps to retain moisture. Once the seeds start to absorb water, they cannot dry out or the seed may be killed.
Place the containers in a warm area. Or better yet, place them on a heated mat. Inspect daily for germination or to re-wet the media if needed.
Once germination has begun, seedlings should be moved to a light. Windows prove to be poor as the light is coming from a specific direction and will cause the seedlings to bend toward the light. Light is better provided by a fluorescent or LED that is positioned directly over the seedlings.
Lights do not have to remain on 24 hours a day. Twelve to 16 hours on during a 24 hour period is fine. Inexpensive timers can be used. Tops of the plants should be situated about 6" below the light source.
Cool-season plants/seedlings such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage prefer cooler temperatures (about 65 during the day) than warm-season plants like tomatoes or peppers (about 75-80 day temperatures).
Be careful not to over water. Pythium is a common disease of seedlings that are overwatered. The seedling collapses right at the point where it enters the growing media. Allow some drying between waterings. The best water has sat overnight and is room-temperature. Watering with cold water can shock plants and stunt them somewhat.
Once seedlings get going, use a water soluble fertilizer at half the rate about once a week. After a few weeks, switch to the full rate.
For more information, call the Pulaski Co Extension office at 606-679-6361 and request the UK Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky. It's a free, bound, 48 page publication.
