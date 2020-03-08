4-H Camping Season Nears

Now is the time for young people and their parents to begin making plans for an annual summer ritual, attending 4-H Camp.
Regional 4-H camps are open to all Kentucky youth between the ages of 9 and 14 and provide opportunities for personal growth, gaining independence, fostering friendship skills, learning about Kentucky's natural resources and just having fun.
Many exciting activities and adventures await 4-H campers. Youth can spend their days participating in activities such as swimming, canoeing, high and low ropes, archery, games, dances, singing, nature hikes and much more. These activities are a fun way to help young people learn new skills and develop a greater appreciation for the environment and wildlife.
Camper safety is a priority at 4-H Camp. Each camp has been accredited by the American Camp Association since 2005, and all staff and volunteers are trained and undergo background checks prior to camp. Each camp will have an on-site health care provider at all times.
4-H'ers from Pulaski County will attend Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp from June 1st - 5th. We are currently taking camp applications. Our early bird cost is $225. You must have your balance paid in full by April 15th to receive this cost. After April 15th, the cost is $250. We do offer partial scholarships! Our scholarship deadline is April 1st!
Spots are filling up fast! Don't wait to get your application in!
For more information about 4-H Camp, contact the Pulaski County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service or visit our website at www. pulaski.ca.uky.edu. All camp forms can be found online.
