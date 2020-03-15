It is the time of year when 4-H'ers across Kentucky prepare their speeches and demonstrations for upcoming local communications contests. These programs offer so much more to youth than just ribbons. They give young people the opportunity to develop important life skills and receive a sense of accomplishment in a job well done.
Communications programs are a long-standing tradition of 4-H. As part of these programs, members are able to deliver a speech, give a banquet address, lead a community service project, demonstrate skills associated with project work or show a younger member how to do a project-related task. All of these help 4-H'ers master communications skills, become more independent, gain a sense of belonging and generously share their expertise. Senior 4-H'ers also have the opportunity to compete in mock job interviews.
When young people learn the logical way to prepare a speech or present information, they develop organizational and critical-thinking skills. Competitive events give 4-H'ers the opportunity to practice what they have learned and receive positive, constructive suggestions to improve.
Delivering a speech or presentation develops self-confidence. These experiences help youth overcome the fear of speaking in public. 4-H members know that success is due to preparation and presentation skills.
People have the opportunity to bond with others when speaking with ease in front of large groups or a few individuals. The ability to speak in public can open many doors in terms of personal friendships and professional advancement as young people grow into adults.
When youth master skills, they often want to share their achievements by initiating and leading a service project in the community or helping other youth in various ways. Building the capacity for generosity is an innate part of all aspects of our 4-H youth development program.
Each summer, young people who have excelled at communications events at the county and district level are invited to the University of Kentucky to showcase their public speaking skills during the State Communications Day in July.
To eligible for the state competition, youth must first compete at the county level. This month, on March 31st, youth in Pulaski County ages 9-18 have the opportunity to compete in our County Speech and Demonstration Contest at the Pulaski County Extension Office at 6:00pm. Registration is completed online. The link to registration can be found on the Pulaski County website at pulaksi.ca.uky.edu/content/activities-events.
For more information on our communication programs, contact Jennifer Cole at the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-679-6361 or jennifer_cole@uky.edu.
