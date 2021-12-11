Ham for the Holidays

Your family may be wanting another meat for Christmas, instead of turkey. And you will usually find some good buys on ham at your favorite grocery store.
As the most popular holiday entree, ham is a close second to turkey. Ham is available in a variety of styles and, like turkey, provides many leftovers.
You can buy hams as boneless, canned (also boneless), bone-in, semi-boneless and country-style. Ham packaging includes canned, plastic, wrapped or vacuum packaged. It's important to refrigerate plastic-wrapped and vacuum-packed hams as soon as you return home. Be sure to read the label for refrigeration instructions.
Country hams usually are packaged in a cheesecloth-like material.
Before you buy a vacuum-packed ham, always check the use-by date, which is the last day by which the ham must be cooked, and the sell-by date, which is the last allowed date of sale. Cook the ham within one week of the sell-by date.
Another reason for ham's popularity is that it is available in a number of flavors including honey, maple and smoked with hickory chips. A ham can be salt- or sugar-cured. Aging develops the distinctive old-fashioned, country-cure flavor. So, if you're looking for a milder flavor, buy a country ham aged around eight months.
Consider the number of servings (yield) and cost per serving to obtain the most value from your ham purchase. A boneless variety should yield four or five servings per pound: a bone-in ham, two to three servings per pound.
To estimate the cost per serving, divide the cost per pound by the number of servings per pound. For example, a ham that cost $1.99 per pound and yielded three servings per pound would cost slightly more than 66 cents per serving.
Check the label for terms like "fully cooked" or "cook before serving." You may serve a fully cooked ham cold, at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit, or warmed to an internal temperature of 140 degrees F. Roast a cook-before-serving ham in a 325-degree F oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
When roasting bone-in hams at 325 degrees F, allow per-pound times of 17 to 33 minutes for a three- to four-pound ham; 18 to 12 minutes for a four- to six-pound ham; and 15 to 18 minutes for an eight- to 12-pound ham.
For a seven- to eight-pound boneless ham, allow 18 to 25 minutes per pound at 325 degrees F and 15 to 18 minutes per pound for a 14- to 16-pound boneless ham.
You may bake a country ham in a slow (300-degree F) oven to an internal temperature of 170 degrees F. Another method is to simmer it in a pot until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F; then let the ham remain in broth until the liquid is cooled, remove the skin and pour on your favorite glaze recipe.
Once it's cooked, a whole ham will last up to a week in the refrigerator; slices may be refrigerated three to four days.
For more information, contact your Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service.
If you decide to serve ham for your holiday meal, you will have some left over. Enjoy this quiche with your ham. Also, that ham bone is a great flavoring for those dried beans. You can also make ham salad or serve ham and eggs for breakfast.
Asparagus-Ham Quiche
1-pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup, finely chopped ham
1 small finely chopped onion
2 (8 inch) unbaked pie shells
1 egg white, slightly beaten
2 cups shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese
4 large eggs
1 container (5.3 ounces) plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup 1% milk
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 400 F. Place asparagus in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water and cover. Cook until tender but still firm, about 4-6 minutes. Drain and cool. Place ham and onion in a nonstick skillet and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Brush pie shells with beaten egg white. Spoon the ham, onion and asparagus into pie shells, dividing evenly between the 2 shells. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over the mixture in each shell. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, yogurt, milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the top of the cheese, dividing evenly between the 2 shells. Bake uncovered in a preheated oven until firm 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 20 minutes before cutting. Quiche is great to serve at any meal.
Come and enjoy our "Treats for the Holiday" as we make food items you can give as gifts for the holiday. This class will be held on Wednesday, December 15, starting at 1:00 o'clock. Free to homemakers and $5 to others.
We will be making "Vegetable Barley Soup on Monday, December 20, starting at 11:30. Join us at the Extension Office for this free class.
