Happy New Year

From all our readers, thank you very much for reading all the articles published in our weekly newspaper by the agents from the Pulaski County Extension Office. We appreciate your support and the comments you make weekly to our agents about our articles.
We hope that this holiday season and the coming new year brings each of you happiness and good health to you and your family, and hope you have a prosperous new year. We are grateful for each of our clients and your continuous support of the Pulaski County Extension Office. Having the opportunity to serve all our people through our 4-H programs, horticulture, agricultural and natural resources, and our family and consumer sciences has been a great pleasure and we look forward to the coming year.
From one of our quotes this week, "life is so short." We spend so much time sweating the small stuff; worrying, complaining, gossiping, comparing, wishing, wanting and waiting for something bigger and better instead of focusing on all the simple blessings that surround us every day. Life is so fragile and all it takes is a single moment to change everything you take for granted. Focus on what is important and be grateful. You are blessed. Believe it. Live your life and leave no regrets.
"Some healthy holiday tips we may suggest for you"
1. Make sure you get the needed time for rest and sleep. Only you can control your time and sleep. Most of us need at least 8 to 9 hours nightly, while others may need 7-8. The body's ability to function declines if sleep isn't in the seven-to-eight-hour range. Have a set time to go to bed each night.
2. Try to select food items from "My Plate" which include one half plate for fruits and vegetables, one fourth grain and one fourth protein. Don't forget your water, plus your dairy products. We never outgrow our needs for calcium, such as milk. Dehydration is one of the most common causes of leg cramps at night.
3. Get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines today, or as soon as you can.
4. If you are traveling or have not been vaccinated for the COVID-19, continue to wear your mask to protect yourself and others. If you are running a temperature, stay home.
5. Wash your hands often, and sing the "Birthday Song" to make sure you wash for 20 seconds, using warm water and soap.
6. Make it an effort to spend time with your family and friends. It may be a fast-food luncheon at one of our local restaurants, or a sit-down meal at your home. Just find the time to socialize with others.
7. Finally get moving. It doesn't matter how you move, just spend at least 30 minutes daily moving. This may be cleaning the house, walking up and down the stairs, walking the pet around the block, walking to the post office, the grocery store…just get up and move. Stretch bands will help keep your muscles strong; if you don't have a stretch band, come by the Extension Office and we will give you one. The Extension Office will be closed until Monday, January 3. Have a Wonderful New Year and enjoy your vacation day.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
I promise this will be one of the easiest treats you can make for your children while they are home this week. It is also a treat the adults will enjoy too.
Saltine Toffee Cookies
35 saltine crackers, or enough to cover a cookie sheet
1 cup butter (2 sticks)
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips(optional)
¾ cup chopped pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, then place saltine crackers in a single layer on the paper.
In a saucepan combine the brown sugar and butter. Bring to a boil, and boil for 3 minutes. Immediately pour over the saltines and cover all crackers completely. Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven; sprinkle the chocolate chips over the top. Let set for 3 minutes, and then spread the melted chocolate and pecan pieces over the crackers. Allow to cool and break into pieces or can break into the 35 crackers. (These cookies are delicious without the chocolate and nuts and never fail.)
