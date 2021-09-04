Harvesting wild hogs at Big South Fork NRRA and Obed WSR

Deer hunting season opens in Kentucky on September 4. Deer hunting season opens
in Tennessee on September 25. During these big game seasons, wild hogs may be harvested with the appropriate weapon that is legal for that specific season and during an extended hog hunting season that lasts from the end of the deer season until the end of February with a weapon that is approved by that state for harvesting big game.
Although an occasional individual hog or tracks are sighted in Kentucky, based on the current research and knowledge, there are no known wild hog populations on the Kentucky side of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The Tennessee side of the park is recommended for those who wish to hunt wild hogs.
A $5 hog hunting permit is required to hunt hogs and may be purchased online at http://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/hog-hunting.htm, or http://www.nps.gov/obed/planyourvisit/permits.htm.
In addition, a valid state hunting license is required to purchase the hog permit. There is no limit on the number of hogs that may be harvested, and they are not required to be checked in.
The wild hog is an invasive exotic species that has a significant negative impact to native species and do a great deal of damage to farmlands and residential areas. The damage they cause threatens park resources including federally listed plants.
For more information on hog permits, contact Big South Fork NRRA at (423) 286-7275, or Obed WSR at (423) 346-6294.
