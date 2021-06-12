I have been trying and I stress the word "trying" to be more proactive lately. In this same vein, I thought I would start talking about hay testing earlier this year. As most everyone knows, the ideal time to sample hay for forage quality is just prior to feeding. This provides you with the most accurate representation of what the animal will be consuming. However, sampling early also has some advantages. These advantages will be discussed below.
The remainder of this article will focus on getting a sample that accurately represents the hay that you have on hand. Hay testing is of little value if the results do not accurately represent what you are actually feeding. The following tips will help you get a sample that represents the hay that you have on your farm.
Always use a hay probe to obtain representative sample. A representative sample starts with cores taken with a properly designed and maintained hay probe (Figure 1). Collecting grab samples or bale slices does NOT provide a representative sample. The hay probe should have internal diameter of at least 3/8 inches and a probe length of 15 to 18 inches.
Sample hay in lots. Hay should ALWAYS be sampled in lots. A lot consists of hay made from the same field and cutting. A lot should not represent more than 200 tons of dry matter. In the event that a lot exceeds 200 tons of dry matter, multiple samples should be taken and forage quality results should be averaged to represent the overall lot. It is very important that we keep track of where different hay lots stop and start.
Sample hay just prior to feeding. Ideally, hay should be sampled just prior to feeding. This will provide the most accurate representation of nutritional. This is especially true for hay stored outside that has weathered. However, in some cases sampling early may be more practical. If you are storing hay in a barn, it may be difficult or nearly impossible to sample after is packed in. So, sampling and marking where hay lots start and stop as the hay is moved into the barn may be a more practical approach.
Early sampling also allows you to better plan how and when certain lots of hay should be fed. For example, if you have a hay lot (one field-one cutting) that is very high in quality (cut early and cured well) then it could be fed when the nutritional requirements of the animal are the highest. Likewise, identifying hay lots that have marginal nutritive value early, will allow you plenty of time to plan appropriate supplementation strategies.
The bottom-line: although sampling close to time of feeding is ideal, it is more important to sample your hay whenever you can get it done!!!
Sample at least 20 bales from each hay lot. A representative sample will consist of at least 20 cores from 20 bales (one core per bale) resulting in a sample size of approximately one-half pound of hay from each lot. Sample bales at random and NOT on some predetermined characteristic such as leafiness, color, or weed content.
Remove weathered material prior to sampling. For round bales stored outside, remove weathered material from the area to be probed prior to sampling. Weathered material represents refusal and should not be included in the sample.
Core rectangular bales from the end. Center the hay probe in the end of the bale and insert at least 15-18 inches.
Core round bales from the side. Sample round bales by drilling or pushing the probe horizontally into center of the rounded side of the bale at least 15-18 inches (Figure 1).
Submit the entire sample for analysis. Do NOT subdivide the hay sample. This can result in the loss of smaller pieces of the sample that tend to be higher in nutritional value (Figure 3).
Do NOT submit excessively large samples. Forage testing labs will subdivide samples. They will NOT grind entire sample. This can significantly impact test results. The sample submitted should be no larger than one-half pound.
Clearly label samples. The entire sample should be placed into a labeled plastic bag and sealed. Make sure that the bag is clearly labeled with your farm's name, a description of the hay lot sampled that will allow you to reference the results back to the hay lot, the type of hay, cutting, and year, and the date it was sampled.
Submit samples immediately. The sample should be sent immediately to the lab for analysis. Make sure and complete the sample submission form for the lab that you are using.
Sampling Baled Silage. Sample baled silage in the same manner as hay. Delay sampling until at least four weeks after harvest to allow complete ensiling. Samples should be placed into labeled plastic bags as previously described and as much air as possible pushed out prior to sealing. Submit the samples immediately or refrigerate until shipped. Remember to immediately repair holes caused by coring using a UV-resistant tape designed for silage film.
If you need help with hay sampling or interpreting hay testing results, make sure and contact the Pulaski County Extension.
