• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Burnside Food Stop

7984 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Best Western

103 Jefferson Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Baxter's Coffee

3926 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Bright Beginnings

4705 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Baxter's Coffee-

Hospital

305 Langdon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Amon's Sugar Shack

1900 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Jarvis Super Stop

710 Jarvis Ave.

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

