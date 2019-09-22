• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Burnside Food Stop
7984 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Best Western
103 Jefferson Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Baxter's Coffee
3926 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Bright Beginnings
4705 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Baxter's Coffee-
Hospital
305 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Amon's Sugar Shack
1900 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Jarvis Super Stop
710 Jarvis Ave.
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
