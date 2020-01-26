• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Mr. D's Pizza
371 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
First United Method Church
99 South Central Ave.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Chili's
50 Makena Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Dos Arcos
345 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Davis Grocery
10835 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 99. Retail Food: 100
Violations: Cabinets underneath handwash sink not clean.
Country Inn and Suites
515 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Ian's Market
1345 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Food Stop Cafe
7984 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 74
Violations: Lack of demonstration of knowledge due to multiple critical items; improper/no hand washing; bare-handed contact with multiple items multiple times; no paper towels at hand sink in kitchen or employee restroom; bag of cabbage stored on floor; dish sink not set up properly: wash->rinse->sanitize->dry; gravy sitting on counter at 90 degrees -- discarded; improper dating of foods in walk-in cooler and front reach-in cooler; shredded pork cooling at room temperature; wiping cloth not stored in sanitized solution when not in use; rusty basting brush in butter; food contact surfaces shall be smooth, easily cleanable, non absorbent (no soft woods for cutting areas, shall be sealed wood); enamelware being used; reach-in freezer in poor repair; cell phone in food prep area with foods; no hot water at hand sink, hand sink blocked by rack of soiled dishes; ice machine drains directly into floor drain (no air gap); employee bathroom door open-should be self-closing; facility provides seats and only has one accessible restroom.
Antojitos Mexicanos el Tesoro
421 Bourne Ave.
Rating Score: 82
Violations: Person in charge unable to show demonstration or knowledge of food safety principals; multiple bare-hand contact; incorrect dishwashing - utensils not properly washed within proper times; utensils stored unclean; sliced produce at room temperature; cooked beans on stove at 80 degrees-discarded; improper thawing at three-compartment sink while dish washing; no chemical test strips; microwave unclean; slow drain at three-compartment sink.
Amish and More Country Store
585 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Super 8
601 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
