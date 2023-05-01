Inspections

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Bright Beginnings

4705 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Somerset Nursing and Rehab

106 Gover Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

SKYHope Recovery

77 Union St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Science Hill School

6007 N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Eubank Elementary

285 W. Ky. 70

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Holiday Inn

50 Stevie Lynn Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Southwestern High School

1765 WTLO Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Somerset Christian School

815 Grand Central Blvd.

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Food boxes stored on floor in freezer and dry storage.

Oak Hill Elementary

1755 WTLO Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Zaxby’s

2039 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

