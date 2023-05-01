85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Bright Beginnings
4705 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Somerset Nursing and Rehab
106 Gover Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
SKYHope Recovery
77 Union St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Science Hill School
6007 N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Eubank Elementary
285 W. Ky. 70
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Holiday Inn
50 Stevie Lynn Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Southwestern High School
1765 WTLO Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Somerset Christian School
815 Grand Central Blvd.
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Food boxes stored on floor in freezer and dry storage.
Oak Hill Elementary
1755 WTLO Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Zaxby’s
2039 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
