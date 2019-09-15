• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

The Children's Learning Tree

44 Venture Way

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Arby's North

290 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Back Door Propped.

Walmart Center Subway

300 Sam Walton Dr.

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Cabinet under soda fountain soiled in bottom

Subway

5800 E. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Back door not sealed properly.

Mt. Zion Grocery

914 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Chubby Buddy

10745 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 94

Violations: Ice machine unclean; floors unclean/poor repair; ceiling and walls unclean/poor repair; utensils stored in unclean containers; Drinks nozzles unclean.

Somersplash

1030 Ky. 2227

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Tags

Recommended for you