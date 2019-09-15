• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
The Children's Learning Tree
44 Venture Way
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Arby's North
290 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Back Door Propped.
Walmart Center Subway
300 Sam Walton Dr.
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Cabinet under soda fountain soiled in bottom
Subway
5800 E. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Back door not sealed properly.
Mt. Zion Grocery
914 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food:100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Chubby Buddy
10745 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 94
Violations: Ice machine unclean; floors unclean/poor repair; ceiling and walls unclean/poor repair; utensils stored in unclean containers; Drinks nozzles unclean.
Somersplash
1030 Ky. 2227
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
