• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Guthrie's Grill

6075 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Harris Grocery

11932 Hwy. 196

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Frich's Big Boy

2871 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Nancy Crossroads IGA

9630 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service: 99; Retail Food: 100

Violations: Non-food contact surfaces unclean/hard to reach areas/in poor repair.

Lake Cumberland Livestock Market

95 Bodie Road

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Potentially hazardous foods stored above ready-to-eat foods; lights not shielded; utensils not stored properly.

D Mart

2400 Hwy. 790

Rating Score: Food Service: 97; Retail Food: 98

Violations: Stir sticks not dispensed properly; no soap in restroom/no towels at hand sink; food not date marked.

Captain D's

541 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floor tiles in poor repair.

