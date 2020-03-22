• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Guthrie's Grill
6075 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Harris Grocery
11932 Hwy. 196
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Frich's Big Boy
2871 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Nancy Crossroads IGA
9630 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 99; Retail Food: 100
Violations: Non-food contact surfaces unclean/hard to reach areas/in poor repair.
Lake Cumberland Livestock Market
95 Bodie Road
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Potentially hazardous foods stored above ready-to-eat foods; lights not shielded; utensils not stored properly.
D Mart
2400 Hwy. 790
Rating Score: Food Service: 97; Retail Food: 98
Violations: Stir sticks not dispensed properly; no soap in restroom/no towels at hand sink; food not date marked.
Captain D's
541 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floor tiles in poor repair.
