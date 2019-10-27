• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Somerset Community College
808 Monticello Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Cumberland Shell
5480 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Granny's Grab 'N' Go
101 S. Maple Street
Rating Score: 91
Violations: Employee observed handling ready-to-eat pickles with bare hands -- immediate correction: Employee donned gloves; chemical bottle unlabeled -- immediately corrected; trays stored improperly on microwave; equipment in poor repair; trash receptacle not covered in restroom; kitchen storage unorganized.
Backyard Burgers
525 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 93
Violations: Dented cans observed in storage area -- immediate correction: Manager voluntarily removed/disposed of cans; wiping cloths not in sanitizing solution; knife blade in poor repair; microwave soiled inside; floors peeling in areas.
Master Doughnut
4434 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Eastway Market/Ugly Mugs
5800 E. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 99; Retail Food: 99
Violations: Complaint received regarding overflowing dumpster with a large amount of trash piled. Upon inspection, it appears that numerous amounts of garbage bags are piled around dumpster area. Employees state trash pick-up is today. Garbage pick-up may need to be more frequent or additional dumpsters may be necessary. Followup in 10 days.
Honeybaked Ham
1813 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Inside of microwave soiled (top).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.