• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
West 80 Shell
Foodmart
100 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 98; Retail Food: 99
Violations: Employee hand washing sign not posted; No chemical test strips.
King Buffet
300 Sam Walton Drive
Rating Score: 87
Violations: Employee drinks in cooler and prep table at sushi bar; sushi rice at 73 degrees-no time stamp; underneath cold bar unclean; foods on cold bar at 57 to 61 degrees (discarded); ice maker soiled inside; drink station counter in poor repair; hand sink draining slow; ice build-up on food in freezer (discarded); food in reach-in cooler at end of cook line at 53 degrees (discarded). Followup at later date.
King Buffet
300 Sam Walton Drive
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Followup: Drink station counter in poor repair.
The Mole Hole
37 Public Square
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Three Sisters and Mom Daycare
60 Rowena Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
The Sweet Spot
305 Park Avenue
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Somerset Community College Cafeteria
808 Monticello
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
