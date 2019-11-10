• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

West 80 Shell

Foodmart

100 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service: 98; Retail Food: 99

Violations: Employee hand washing sign not posted; No chemical test strips.

King Buffet

300 Sam Walton Drive

Rating Score: 87

Violations: Employee drinks in cooler and prep table at sushi bar; sushi rice at 73 degrees-no time stamp; underneath cold bar unclean; foods on cold bar at 57 to 61 degrees (discarded); ice maker soiled inside; drink station counter in poor repair; hand sink draining slow; ice build-up on food in freezer (discarded); food in reach-in cooler at end of cook line at 53 degrees (discarded). Followup at later date.

King Buffet

300 Sam Walton Drive

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Followup: Drink station counter in poor repair.

The Mole Hole

37 Public Square

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Three Sisters and Mom Daycare

60 Rowena Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

The Sweet Spot

305 Park Avenue

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Somerset Community College Cafeteria

808 Monticello

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

