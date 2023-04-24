Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Northern Middle School
650 Oak Leaf Lane
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Northern Elementary
6155 Ky. 39
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Pulaski County High School
511 E. University Drive.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Meece Middle School
210 Barnett
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Southern Elementary
198 Enterprise Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Southern Middle School
200 Enterprise Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
The Whippoorwill Diner
6320 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Somerset Asian Market
370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
The Ark Child Care Center
69 Parker’s Mill Rd.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Kids Kastle II
420 Monticello St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
