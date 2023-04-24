Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Northern Middle School

650 Oak Leaf Lane

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Northern Elementary

6155 Ky. 39

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Pulaski County High School

511 E. University Drive.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Meece Middle School

210 Barnett

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Southern Elementary

198 Enterprise Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Southern Middle School

200 Enterprise Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

The Whippoorwill Diner

6320 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Somerset Asian Market

370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

The Ark Child Care Center

69 Parker’s Mill Rd.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Kids Kastle II

420 Monticello St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

