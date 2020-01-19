• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Downtown Deli LLC

58 Public Square

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

The Ark Child Care Center

67 Parker's Mill Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

J&J Farm Produce and Deli

476 Parkers Mill Road

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

The Children's House

309 Park Avenue

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Kroger Marketplace

50 Stonegate Center

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

AFC Sushi at Kroger

50 Stonegate Center

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Firehouse Subs

525 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Dunkin Donuts

525 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Outside of equipment soiled, floors soiled.

Burger King North

455 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Bottom of cooler unclean; three-compartment sink leaking, urinal in men's restroom in poor repair.

Tags

Recommended for you