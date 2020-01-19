• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Downtown Deli LLC
58 Public Square
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
The Ark Child Care Center
67 Parker's Mill Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
J&J Farm Produce and Deli
476 Parkers Mill Road
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
The Children's House
309 Park Avenue
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Kroger Marketplace
50 Stonegate Center
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
AFC Sushi at Kroger
50 Stonegate Center
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Firehouse Subs
525 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Dunkin Donuts
525 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Outside of equipment soiled, floors soiled.
Burger King North
455 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Bottom of cooler unclean; three-compartment sink leaking, urinal in men's restroom in poor repair.
