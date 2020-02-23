• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Henderson Fuel
9295 W. Ky. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Expressions Tea and Gifts
2835 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
305 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection
Subway
305 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
VIPs Restaurant
1480 Hwy. 90
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Ceilings in poor repair/unclean; Walls in poor repair/unclean; Drink nozzles unclean.
Mellow Mushroom
2420 Monticello St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Culver's
711 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
SKY Hope Recovery Center
77 Union St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
192 Market
3734 Hwy. 192
Rating Score: Food Service: 99. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No sanitizer test strips.
Burritos Cha Cha Cha
6337 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 91
Violations: Employee drink stored in food preparation area -- corrected and designated employee drink area; Food temps in cold bar above 41 degrees -- moved to walk-in cooler; Improper date marking on cooked and stored foods; Reach-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below; Improper cooling methods. Discussed using ice baths to quickly cool foods; No thermometers; Look at reaching cooler/prep tables; Large can opener soiled; Include consumer advisory on new menu for steaks (warning consumer that undercooked foods may increase risk for foodborne illness).
Science Hill Subway
5775 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Gold Star Chili
3570 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Blue Ribbon Cafe
95 Super Service Drive
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Three live insects seen--several dead insects on glue boards.
Food Stop Cafe
7984 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98 (follow-up)
Violations: Working on food training clsses; Owners working on facility layout plans to add additional restroom.
Pulaski County Auto Auction
4650 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: No score given
Violations: Facility currently not cooking--once facility begins operating food service contact Pulaski Health Department.
The Sock Hop Diner
6320 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Employee drink in food prep area -- corrected; Cooked sliced potatoes on hot bar out of temperature at 112 degrees -- discarded; Coffee sticks not dispensed properly; Note--facility with seating shall have two restrooms accessible to the patrons.
Slate Branch Super Stop
22 Hidden Creek Drive
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Speedway #9345
29 Parkers Mill Way
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Subway
604 Ogden St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.