• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Henderson Fuel

9295 W. Ky. 80

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Expressions Tea and Gifts

2835 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

305 Langdon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection

Subway

305 Langdon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

VIPs Restaurant

1480 Hwy. 90

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Ceilings in poor repair/unclean; Walls in poor repair/unclean; Drink nozzles unclean.

Mellow Mushroom

2420 Monticello St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Culver's

711 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

SKY Hope Recovery Center

77 Union St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

192 Market

3734 Hwy. 192

Rating Score: Food Service: 99. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No sanitizer test strips.

Burritos Cha Cha Cha

6337 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 91

Violations: Employee drink stored in food preparation area -- corrected and designated employee drink area; Food temps in cold bar above 41 degrees -- moved to walk-in cooler; Improper date marking on cooked and stored foods; Reach-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below; Improper cooling methods. Discussed using ice baths to quickly cool foods; No thermometers; Look at reaching cooler/prep tables; Large can opener soiled; Include consumer advisory on new menu for steaks (warning consumer that undercooked foods may increase risk for foodborne illness).

Science Hill Subway

5775 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Gold Star Chili

3570 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Blue Ribbon Cafe

95 Super Service Drive

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Three live insects seen--several dead insects on glue boards.

Food Stop Cafe

7984 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98 (follow-up)

Violations: Working on food training clsses; Owners working on facility layout plans to add additional restroom.

Pulaski County Auto Auction

4650 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: No score given

Violations: Facility currently not cooking--once facility begins operating food service contact Pulaski Health Department.

The Sock Hop Diner

6320 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Employee drink in food prep area -- corrected; Cooked sliced potatoes on hot bar out of temperature at 112 degrees -- discarded; Coffee sticks not dispensed properly; Note--facility with seating shall have two restrooms accessible to the patrons.

Slate Branch Super Stop

22 Hidden Creek Drive

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Speedway #9345

29 Parkers Mill Way

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Subway

604 Ogden St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

