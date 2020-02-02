• 85-100 – pass inspection.
• 70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Southern Campus
500 New Start Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Slim Chicken
1004 South Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
27 Bingo
4880 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Comfort Inn and Suites
82 Jolin Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Circle K
954 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Wheeldon's Grocery
11680 Hwy. 39
Rating Score: Food Service: 96. Retail Food: 98
Violations: Deli meats not properly date-marked; inside of reach-in refrigerator soiled; some medicines out of date.
S&M
17615 Hwy. 39
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Some out of date medicines pulled from shelf.
Bob Evans
3061 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: No hot water at some sinks in kitchen and in restrooms (water from hot side isn't getting hot.
Master Doughnut
4450 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection
Showplace Cinemas
4150 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Burnside Market
81015 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.