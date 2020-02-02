• 85-100 – pass inspection.

• 70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Southern Campus

500 New Start Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Slim Chicken

1004 South Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

27 Bingo

4880 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Comfort Inn and Suites

82 Jolin Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Circle K

954 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Wheeldon's Grocery

11680 Hwy. 39

Rating Score: Food Service: 96. Retail Food: 98

Violations: Deli meats not properly date-marked; inside of reach-in refrigerator soiled; some medicines out of date.

S&M

17615 Hwy. 39

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Some out of date medicines pulled from shelf.

Bob Evans

3061 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: No hot water at some sinks in kitchen and in restrooms (water from hot side isn't getting hot.

Master Doughnut

4450 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection

Showplace Cinemas

4150 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Burnside Market

81015 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

