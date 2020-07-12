Healthy children and farmers markets

We all want our children to grow up healthy and happy. This is one of the reasons we encourage them to eat healthy foods throughout their lives. A recent statement by the American Heart Association added clarity to how a parents and caregivers can help children develop lifelong healthy eating habits.
In regard to reducing a child's risk of overweight, obesity or cardiovascular disease, the environments in which children eat may be just as important as the types of food they eat. Parents and caregivers can create healthy eating environments for children by providing healthy options and then allowing children to make choices when it comes to what they eat and when they have had enough.
When parents and caregivers exert too much or too little control over what children eat, this can have negative long-term consequences resulting in overeating and lower-quality diets. According to Courtney Luecking, University of Kentucky extension specialist in food and nutrition, children are born with the ability to stop eating when they are full. By pressuring or requiring them to clean their plate, we may be teaching them to ignore this natural ability. Rewarding children when they eat healthy food or punishing them if they do not eat healthy food can cause children to develop a lifelong dislike for those foods. On the other hand, if we allow children to eat whenever and whatever they want, they will not have the opportunity to learn healthy eating behaviors.
To help parents and caregivers strike the balance between too much and too little control, experts offered evidence-based strategies for creating positive eating environments.
Provide consistent mealtimes. The structure and routine of consistent mealtimes creates rules and expectations for the eating environment. Enjoying snacks or meals as a family can provide additional benefits.
Provide children with many healthy selections and let them choose what to eat. Not only do they get eat what they want (within reason), it also helps them feel like they have sense of control and helps them develop their decision-making skills. Both of which are important.
When introducing a new food into your child's diet, introduce it alongside food that your child already likes. Children can be picky eaters, especially during ages 1 to 5 or when they experience different textures and tastes. They may be more likely to try foods if served with something familiar or when they have had a hand in growing or preparing a food. According to Sandra Bastin, UK food and nutrition extension specialist, there is hope for the picky eater. Research indicates that it may take 10 to 15 exposures before a child accepts something new. Just because they won't eat it today, doesn't mean they won't eat it next week. But don't expect them to like different foods if all you serve them is pizza or French fries.
Set a good example when it comes to food. Make healthy eating choices and let children see you enjoy the process of eating and consuming healthy foods.
Pay attention to children's hunger and fullness cues. Avoid pressuring them into cleaning their plate or using food as a reward or a punishment. Instead, honor children's verbal or non-verbal cues that they have had enough.
Parents and caregivers play a significant role in the development of children's eating behaviors. Creating healthy eating environments and allowing children to make decisions around food early in life can help them develop lifelong habits that promote better nutrition now and in the future.
For more information about healthy eating, contact the Pulaski County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Don't forget to shop our local Farmers Markets where you can find a variety of fresh produce, meats, eggs, canned items, candy, flowers and other items. The Somerset Market, located on South Highway 27 near the Mall, is opened each Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 until 2:00.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, located uptown in their new building, is opened on Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00 and on Tuesdays and Thursday's afternoon from 1:00 to 7:00. While shopping at the Farmers' Market, take the time to pick up a free Farmers' Market Shopper's Guide that is filled with delicious recipes, and other single recipes available to you. You can also pick up recipes and the Farmers Market Shopper's Guide at the Pulaski County Extension Office. We also have free Canning Publications and will check your pressure gauge lid free of charge.
The following "Summer Garden Pie" recipe has several vegetables that you can find at the Farmers Market. You will find fresh corn and zucchini at the Market this week. When you shop with our local farmers, you know you are getting fresh produce, that has not been shipped in from other states, and several days or weeks old.
Summer Garden Pie
1 tablespoon butter
1 ½ cups fresh corn kernels
½ onion diced
2 medium zucchinis, ends removed, and thinly sliced
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon dried basil or two tablespoons fresh chopped basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon salt
6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
4 eggs beaten
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add corn, onion, zucchini and mushrooms. Sauté until vegetables are tender, approximately 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. While vegetables are cooking, line an 11 by 7 baking dish with nonstick spray. When vegetables are tender, remove from heat; drain vegetables and transfer the vegetables to the baking pan. In a medium size bowl, stir together the basil, oregano, salt, cheese and eggs. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake an additional 5 minutes to brown. Allow to cool and then slice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.