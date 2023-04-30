When was the last time your family enjoyed going on a picnic? Do you not go on picnics because it is too much trouble? As summer brings warm days, plan a family picnic for a large crowd since you will be outside with lots of space available. Whether you are hosting a backyard cookout, or planning a picnic on the go, be sure to fuel your family with summertime meals that are both nutritious and safe. When it comes to deciding what to place in your summer picnic basket, you want to fill up on an array of healthy and tasty dishes that include protein, fruits, vegetables and salads that your family likes to eat. Today we are not talking about grilling hot dogs, and hamburgers, which are popular picnic choices, but making dishes that are easy to prepare and healthy.
Foods that keep well in hot weather and are great for outside eating include fish and chicken or other meats in pouches, fresh fruits, dried fruits, nuts and seeds, fruit salsa, fresh vegetables, and salads made with oil and vinegar. Fruit bars, popcorn, and potato chips make great picnic snacks. Plan your picnic with your family or friends and assign a dish or dishes to each family. You do not want this to be a burden on anyone so plan foods that are easy to prepare and fun. Have a Can Picnic with all food items in a can ready to eat. (Tuna, pork and beans, fruit cocktail, peanut butter sandwiches)
No grilling, no fire, but if you must grill for your picnic, try grilling fish, or lean poultry trimmed of any visible fat. Veggie burgers, and a range of vegetables and fruits are good for grilling. Avoid charring food and remove any charred parts before eating. Wrapping the meat in foil will speed up your cooking time and protect it from smoke. Vegetables, veggie burgers and fruits cook quickly on the grill.
Place ice in the bottom of your cooler. Wash all the food you can at home before leaving for the picnic. Pack the vegetables in zip lock bags. Lay a damp, clean paper towel on top of the vegetables and seal it to store in the cooler. Pack dressing separately, such as a balsamic vinaigrette. Do not forget the bread and wraps to make sandwiches.
An overflowing trash bin is common at public picnics sites. So, take extra garbage bags with you. To minimize food waste, prepare a little less food than you think you’ll need, as the tendency is often to bring too much. Store food in reusable containers so that leftovers can be returned home. (However, discard perishable foods that were not stored in a cooler or left at room temperature for more than two hours). Be available to take your family on a picnic and enjoy the outdoors. You and your family will enjoy the outdoors.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Events going on at the Extension Office:
Young At Heart, Thursday, May 4, 12:00 noon First Baptist Church, Somerset. Bring a dish to share.
Need help with freezing garden produce? Join us for our Freezing Class on Friday, May 5, at the Extension Office. We will be making “Freezer Strawberry Jam.” Please register in advance. Must have 3 or more for the class.
You can make a beautiful Coiled Fabric Basket at the Extension Office on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9:00 o’clock. The cost is $35. Register and pay at the Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the teacher.
Pulaski County Homemakers should mark their calendars for their Annual Meeting which will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center. Registration with fellowship will begin at 5:30 and the meal to follow at 6:00.
The following is a great picnic recipe.
Cucumber, Corn and Bean Salsa
2 or 3 large chopped Cucumbers.
2 chopped tomatoes
1 chopped bell pepper
1 small diced red onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro.
½ cup black beans, rinsed and drain
½ cup whole kernel corn, drained
1 ounce package dry ranch dressing mix
1/8 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
Finely chop cucumbers that have seeds removed, tomatoes, pepper and onion and put in a large bowl; add fresh cilantro. Drain and rinse beans and add chopped vegetables. Add drained corn. In a small bowl combine dry ranch dressing mix with vinegar and sugar. Pour dressing over vegetables and mix well. Serve immediately or refrigerate until chilled. This will yield 20, ½ cup servings, with 50 calories.
