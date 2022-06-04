Healthy Somerset director joins Court Appointed Special Advocates board

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Southern Kentucky, recently welcomed the Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend as a new member of its governing board of directors.
Townsend has served as the Healthy Somerset director for three years and as a City of Somerset employee for 10, bringing a wealth of insight regarding the needs of the community and a commitment to see a brighter future for the children and families in Somerset. Townsend, along with fellow Somerset resident Erin Alderdice, recently joined nine other members currently serving on the board.
"I am thrilled to begin this journey with CASA and learn how I can best advocate for children in our community," Townsend said. "Creating healthy behaviors and building strong relationships are essential components of the Healthy Somerset initiative and I'm grateful to be included in this effort as we support our community's young people."
CASA and its community volunteers work one-on-one with children and youth in the family court system who have been affected by child abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers serving Lincoln, Pulaski, and Rockcastle counties advocate to ensure the needs of these children are being met and believe every child deserves a safe and permanent home.
CASA volunteers come from all different backgrounds and are everyday community members with a passion for serving children. Training and support are provided by CASA of Southern Kentucky staff prior to the volunteer's appointment to a case, where those volunteers are able to provide firsthand, child-focused recommendations to the court.
For information about CASA, visit www.casasky.org.
