"Help with SNAP Assistant"

The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will be celebrating Kentucky Extension Homemakers Week, October 10 through October 16. The homemakers will have a special kiosk decorated at the Somerset Mall during the week. Drop by and see the many activities the homemakers have been involved in.
Do you or someone you may know qualifies to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistant's but has never filled out an application? The SNAP is the same program formerly known as food stamps and helps low-income people buy food for healthy meals. You may need to help a neighbor, a person who has lost their job, a person looking for a job, or an elderly adult fill out an application for the SNAP assistance. You too may qualify so be sure to check out the qualifications. In Kentucky for one person, your income must be below $16,744, or if 2 people are in the family an income of $22.646.
Proof of income and expenses must be provided, and other monthly receipts to receive deductions. Such proof can be provided with pay stubs, social security letters, rent and utility receipts or savings account statement. A household may have no more than $2,250 in cash and bank account assets. If a member of the household is 60 or older, the household may have no more than $3,500 in resources. Some resources not used to calculate household assets include the dwelling, its contents and personal belongings. Vehicles are also excluded.
Any household meeting basic income and other requirement may be able to receive SNAP benefits. A household is any person, family or group of people who live and buy and eat food together. Adult children older than 21 who live with their parents may qualify for their own SNAP benefit accounts if they purchase and prepare food separately from their parents. Adult sibling living together, but not with their parents, who purchase and prepare meals separately may also have separate SNAP benefit account. To see if you qualify, go online and find the application to fill out. You can also visit the Pulaski County Food Stamp Office at 650 North Main Street, 250, or call them at 855-306-8959 for more help. Other places you can check out to see if you qualify for SNAP benefits include calling 502-654-3440 or go online at https://www.benefits.gov. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
A Quilt Show will be held in the Bridge Area of the First Baptist Church in downtown Somerset on Saturday October 16 from 10:00 to 3:00. The theme is "In The Beginning" and features artist Carol Long Garver who has created 20 quilts depicting the creation of the world. This is a free show.
An Introduction to Investing Class will be held on Tuesday, October 19 and Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 each evening by ZOOM. Dr. Johnson will discuss ways to avoid fraud when investing. Register for these free classes at https://ukfcs.net/InvestingRegistration. We are still recruiting people to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $11 each year, and with your membership you receive a Southern Living Cookbook and an apple corer/slicer. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information
Our local Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is opened only on Saturdays now. The market is opened from 8:00 to 2:00. If you have Farmers Market Food Vouchers, you need to spend those now. These vouchers are only good for this year at the Farmers Market and can only be spent on fresh produce.
You are invited to join with the Pulaski County Homemakers on Wednesday, October 27, at 11:00 o'clock to decorate a "Holiday Hand Towel." The cost is $3 for non-homemakers. Call the Office at 679-6361 to register. All supplies are provided, but you must register in advance.
With the cool weather and our potatoes ready to be harvested, you may enjoy this Potato-Broccoli recipe. You will find potatoes at our Farmers Market, and our Beth Wilson has fresh broccoli growing at our office. Maybe you do too.
Potato-Broccoli Soup
4 cups cubed potatoes
3-4 cups of broccoli florets
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup melted butter
3 cups 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
5 ounces cheddar cheese, reduced fat, shredded
2 green onions, finely minced, divided
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/4 cup bacon bits (optional)
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Place potatoes in large saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Cut broccoli heads into small florets and place on baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for 15 minutes. Drain cooked potatoes in a colander. In the saucepan, combine the flour and melted butter; cook on medium heat for 1 minute. Slowly add milk to the mixture, stirring constantly until thickened. Soup can be thinned by adding an additional 1/2 cup of milk or water, if desired. Add the potatoes, broccoli, salt, pepper, cheese, half of the green onions and bacon bits. Cook on low until heated. When serving, add the sour cream and stir to combine. Serve topped with remaining onions. Will make 6, 1 1/2 cups.
