Hill-Top Transportation presented safety award

Hill-Top Transportation, Inc. was presented a Platinum award by Great West Casualty Company and Joe Morten & Son for the 2020 National Safety Awards Program. This marks the 20th consecutive year that Hill-Top has earned honor from Great West. This award recognizes motor carriers who have achieved minimal year-end crash results and have demonstrated a commitment to promoting safe driving practices and workplace safety within their company. The Platinum award is the highest awarded and this marks the 9th consecutive year of receipt and 15th year overall recognized as a Platinum Award winner.
Hill-Top Transportation is a truck load carrier who began operations in 1993 with headquarters in London, KY. "Without companies like Hill-Top Transportation and others in the trucking industry, our country would come to a virtual standstill," said Randall Oligmueller, President of Joe Morten & Son, Inc. "More than 32 million trucks are traveling down the road daily. With this award, Hill-Top sets the standard for other trucking companies to follow." "To reach this achievement in the midst of a pandemic further clarifies their roles of essential workers."
Joe Morten & Son, Inc. has been partnering with trucking companies for more than eighty years. Joe Morten & Son, Inc. is the only agency owned by Great West Casualty Company, the premier provider of insurance products and services for truckers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.