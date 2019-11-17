Many of you will be going out of town to shop during the holiday season, or even shopping on line. It's so important that you watch your purse, your credit cards, billfolds, and others to keep people from stealing information about yourself. They may watch you make a transaction and steal the information, or pick your pocket to get the information they are seeking.
Another important information you need to keep in mind is when you are traveling through towns on your shopping trip, on the interstate or rural roads, lots of interstates and towns are now using photo images of your vehicle traveling over the speed limit or easing through a traffic light or traffic sign and sending out tickets. You may never see this cop, but you get a picture in the mail of your vehicle going over the speed limit, not obeying the traffic lights, etc., and you will have to pay this fine. With lots of people traveling through the holiday season, it is an ideal time for the cops to look for people breaking the law. You don't want to pick up another bill this holiday season. Watch your speed when you are driving through towns, and watch out for pick pockets when you are shopping. Those towns that have the speed traps are usually with speed limits like 25-30 miles per hour, and sites where cops love to give out of town people tickets. Here are some tips you may want to follow when shopping.
Don't carry your social security card in your purse. The key to identity theft is your social security number. Don't provide your social security number to anyone unless there is a legitimate reason, which include occasions when you are applying for employment, opening a financial account, getting a credit check, or checking or freezing your credit reports. You can leave your social security card in your vehicle, or at home, if you usually carry it with you. If a criminal steals your social security card with number, they can try to open credit card accounts, bank account and try to get loans in your name. Some criminals may even try to file for social security benefits in your name if you are eligible, or redirect benefits to their account. Some will even try to get medical care of prescription drugs in your name. If you are 62 years of age or older and have not create d your online social security account, prevent the criminal from doing it before you. Check out the Social Security information page up at www.ssa.gov.
Shred your sensitive trash you receive in the mail with a cross cut, micro cut or diamond cut shredder. Don't leave outgoing mail with personal information in your mail box for pick up. Shred those papers that want you to write a check for money for a fee or open a new credit card.
Never provide personal information to anyone in response to an unsolicited request. Never replay to unsolicited emails from unknown senders or open their attachments. Don't click on links in emails from an unknown sender. Criminals can file tax returns using your identity. They make up all the figures, which results in a big refund to them. For more information on tax refund fraud go to www.irs.gov.
Criminals my use your identity to forge paperwork which transfers your real estate into their name. The transfer is not legitimate, because it is based on fraudulent documents. However, it is possible they could sell the property before the fraud is discovered. Your best defense here is to routinely monitor your property's records in the county. Check with your county tax assessor to see if they offer automatic notification if there is a record change.
Keep your computer and security software undated. Don't conduct sensitive transactions on a computer that is not under your control. Protect your Wi-Fi with a strong password. Use strong passwords with at least twelve characters. Use different passwords for your various online accounts. You might consider using a password management programs, or use the "notes" app on your phone for keeping up with your password, as long as you secure the note with a password.
If you are a victim of identity theft, or if you lose or someone steals your bill fold with all your personal information inside, you should freeze all your bank accounts immediately. Notify and cancel your credit cards; Contact the Social Security Administration's fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271 if your Social Security Card is in your billfold. Review all recent bank statements, bills, for unauthorized activity and report any suspicious transactions to the bank, store, or business where the unauthorized or suspicious activity occurred. If you are shopping with lots of money, don't be flashing the money for others to see. Criminals have been known to follow people out of stores and robbing them when they get to their vehicle. Have fun, enjoy the holiday, and be safe.
The younger generation loves pizza, so here is a great breakfast meal. You don't want to add to your cooking on Thanksgiving morning, so make this Breakfast pizza the night before and pop it into the oven without any mess and a treat they will all enjoy before the big meal of the day.
Breakfast Pizza
2-8 ounce cans of refrigerated classic pizza crust
1 pound sausage, fried and drained
*1 packaged frozen onions, peppers, etc.
2 cup sliced mushrooms
2 roman tomatoes diced
8 eggs beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray large jelly roll pan with pam
Unroll pizza dough and cover the bottom of the pan.
Fry the sausage, and remove when done. Heat the package of frozen onions and peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes in the pan with the sausage drippings. Heat until soft. Put sausage in large bowl. Add heated onions and peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Beat the eggs until well blended and add to the bowl. Combine all the ingredients and put on top of the crust. Spread all the topping evenly over the crust. Top with shredded cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until the eggs are done in the middle of the pan. This will easily make 24 servings. (If you have onions and green peppers or red peppers on hand, use 1 cup of each.)
(If you family prefers ground beef, or ground turkey, you can use either in place of sausage; if you don't eat meat, then have a vegetable pizza.)
Events at Pulaski County Extension Office
Decoupage Class, Monday Afternoon, November 18, starting at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office. Bring your own fat quarter and scissors to make a candy or cookie dish. The class is free to homemakers and $5 to others. You will want to provide your own material, as you know what colors you like best. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
Tables are still being rented for the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Bazaar. This big event will be held at the Somerset Mall on Saturday, November 23, from 10:00 to 6:00. Tables are rented for $10 to homemakers and $25 to others. This will be a great time to buy those Christmas gifts and gifts you can't find in the stores.
Monday, November 25 at 10:00 o'clock Denise Salter teaches a card making class in the basement of the Extension Building. This is free to all, and you learn a new technique each week.
Mrs. Linda Mardis will be teaching us how to "Bake a Turkey" and make a delicious Dressing at the Extension Office on Monday, November 25, starting at 1:00 o'clock. She will also be sharing other cooking tips with us. You need to pre-register for this class, as we want to have enough turkey and dressing available for you to sample. You will also receive several of Mrs. Mardis favorite recipes. Call 679-6361 to register.
Our Calendar Food Class will be held on Tuesday, November 26, starting at 11:30 at the Pulaski County Extension Office. We will be making the Breakfast Pizza.
